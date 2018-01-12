Playhouse Hires Law Firm to Investigate Sexual Misconduct Allegation

VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

The board of directors of Playhouse on the Square has hired the Burch, Porter and Johnson law firm to investigate an allegation of sexual misconduct made last month against Jackie Nichols, the founder and executive producer of the theater.

And the board, in actions announced Thursday, Jan. 11, named Michael Detroit, the associate producer of the theater, as the interim leader of the theater during the investigation.

Nichols was accused last month in an allegations that goes back 40 years. Nichols has denied any misconduct as he stepped aside.

“We are dedicated to a thorough investigation,” Playhouse board president Sue Guarino said in a written statement. “It is our mission to keep our facilities a safe, welcoming environment for staff members and audiences, and the organization financially strong in order to stay in business for the future.”

The law firm’s investigation will be led by attorney Jennifer S. Hagerman. And the investigation will include any other complaints that may arise during the course of the probe.

The reaction to the allegation also includes hiring labor relations attorney Paul Prather to review the organization’s employee policies and procedure.