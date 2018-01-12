New East Memphis OB/GYN Practice Launching Feb. 2

VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

A new OB/GYN practice is launching in East Memphis Feb. 2, the result of a trio of doctors leaving their current office to hang out their own shingle and offer a full range of obstetrics and gynecology services.

Drs. Kyle Martin, Helen Lee and Audrey Page are opening Martin, Lee & Page OBGYN PLC at 6286 Briarcrest Ave., suite 308, at the end of this month after moving out of the current office – McDonald Murrmann Women’s Clinic PLC – where they’re partners.

Joining the trio of doctors is nurse practitioner Lauren Beavers. The group also has ambitions to grow and hasn’t ruled out adding more physicians to the lineup as the need arises.

All three physicians are mothers, Martin says, and very much are building their practice on the future of health care for women. The focus is also on seeing patients at all stages of their OB/GYN journey – from adolescence through pregnancy, menopause and beyond – building the practice around choices women have and new and emerging technologies that arise.

“I’ve been with McDonald Murrmann Women’s Clinic for almost – going on 13 years,” Martin said. “It’s been great. As the practice has grown, it kind of started moving in a different direction, and the three of us are very focused on OB/GYN and the whole spectrum of women’s health care, taking care of women at all stages of life. And we still want to continue to focus on obstetrics and gynecology. It was a good opportunity for us to set up our own situation so we can continue doing what we really like to do.”

In addition to Martin, Lee has more than 20 years of practice in obstetrics and gynecology. She spent nine years running her own practice in San Diego before relocating to Memphis with her husband and joined McDonald Murrmann Women’s Clinic in 2008.

Page started her medical career as a registered nurse before deciding to become a doctor. She joined McDonald Murrmann in 2013.

More senior physicians will often opt out of taking care of pregnant women to have more of a focus on gynecology patients. The new practice, Lee explains, is meant to do both.

“We don’t mind sharing calls and getting up in the middle of the night to deliver a baby,” she said, “because we really enjoy the relationships we develop with our patients and love being a part of their special day.”

Among other services offered by the new practice – the website of which is mlpobgyn.com – are pregnancy and prenatal care, family planning, cancer prevention and more.

“We’re excited to start our own practice and do what we really love to do,” Martin said. “And that’s taking care of patients and delivering their babies and getting to know them and be a part of their lives at all their different stages in life. It’s pretty fun, because we take care of patients – we take care of their moms and their sisters and their children. It’s kind of like a family affair.”