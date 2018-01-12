Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

Memphis Sanitation Workers From 1968 to be Honored by NAACP

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A group of sanitation workers whose strike 50 years ago brought civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis, Tennessee, is being honored.

The NAACP and the National Civil Rights Museum say the surviving sanitation workers are recipients of this year's NAACP Vanguard Award. A group of workers attended a news conference where they were honored at the museum Tuesday.

Some workers are scheduled to attend the NAACP Image Awards on Monday, the holiday that marks King's birthday.

King came to Memphis to support the workers, who were pushing for better working conditions and higher pay.

On April 3, 1968, King delivered his final speech, "I've Been to the Mountaintop."

The next day he was assassinated on a balcony at the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

