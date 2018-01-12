Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

Jeanes To Serve as MLGW Chief Utility Officer

By Bill Dries

Updated 8:49PM
The vice president and chief financial officer of Memphis Light Gas and Water Division will serve as the interim leader of the utility when MLGW president Jerry Collins retires at the end of January.

Dana Jeanes will serve as chief utility officer until a president and CEO is nominated by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and takes office.

Collins has served as president and CEO since 2007.

