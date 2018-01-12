VOL. 133 | NO. 10 | Friday, January 12, 2018

Hattiloo Theatre will perform Dominique Morisseau’s “Sunset Baby” Friday, Jan. 12, through Feb. 11 at 37 S. Cooper St. Visit hattiloo.org for showtimes and tickets.

Wolf River Brisket Co. will hold a job drive Friday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9947 Wolf River Blvd., suite 101. The restaurant is looking to hire for all positions (servers, bartenders, line cooks, etc.) as it prepares to open. Experience preferred; candidates should bring a copy of their resume. Email wolfriverbrisket@gmail.com with any questions.

The University of Memphis Campus School will hold an informational meeting for new prospective parents Friday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Michael D. Rose Theatre, 470 University St. The meeting will include information on enrolling children for the 2018-19 academic year, plus a school tour and Q&A session. Visit campusschool.org.

Novel will host “Bad Kitty Camp Daze” author Nick Bruel for a discussion and book signing Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Memphis Public Libraries will celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Enjoy family-friendly activities, including a dramatic reading of a Holmes play by local actors, memorabilia (including signed editions from Arthur Conan Doyle), brain-teaser puzzles, trivia contests and more. Wear your favorite Sherlock Holmes costume if you like. Cost is free. Visit memphislibrary.org.

Barnes & Noble Wolfchase will host author Linda Williams Jackson for a discussion and signing of her new novel for young readers, “Sky Full of Stars,” Saturday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. at the store, 2774 N. Germantown Parkway. For more information, call 901-386-9445.

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center will host its Living The Legacy of Nonviolence Anniversary Gala Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper St. The fundraising dinner will celebrate MSPJC's 36th anniversary of people-powered change, featuring keynote speaker Rosa Clemente, an Afro-Latinx organizer, journalist, scholar and former Green Party vice presidential candidate. Visit midsouthpeace.org for details and tickets.

The Orpheum Theatre will host Muddy Magnolias in concert as part of the 2017-18 On Stage at the Halloran Centre series Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $15. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

Memphis Symphony Orchestra will present “Percussion Explosion” Saturday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St, and Sunday, Jan. 14, at 2:30 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The concert features drummers Sonja Branch, Dame Gueye, Pape Diouf and Abdou Mbaye along with the Watoto Memphis Performing Arts Academy dance ensemble. Buy tickets at memphissymphony.org.

The National Civil Rights Museum will remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy Monday, Jan. 15, at its King Day Celebration, with the theme “Where Do We Go From Here?” Museum admission is $5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with optional $3 admission for visitors who bring a canned good donation for Mid-South Food Bank or free admission with a blood donation to Lifeblood. An entertainment stage, health pavilion and children’s activity tent (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) will be set up outside. Visit civilrightsmuseum.org/king-day for a full list of activities.