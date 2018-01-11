US Department of Energy Lab Lays Off More Employees

VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Energy's largest science and energy laboratory is laying off 100 employees in Tennessee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports these layoffs at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory follow a voluntary reduction of 232 employees.

The cuts focus on areas affected by the 2017 budget reductions, including climate change research for the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center and fusion energy research.

However, ORNL spokesman David Keim said this round of reductions will mostly focus on overhead positions not funded by the Department of Energy, Homeland Security or through other government and university partnerships, but he couldn't say for certain which programs would be impacted.

Terminated employees will be notified of their status by mid-February.

