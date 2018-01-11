Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

US Department of Energy Lab Lays Off More Employees

The Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Energy's largest science and energy laboratory is laying off 100 employees in Tennessee.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports these layoffs at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory follow a voluntary reduction of 232 employees.

The cuts focus on areas affected by the 2017 budget reductions, including climate change research for the Carbon Dioxide Information Analysis Center and fusion energy research.

However, ORNL spokesman David Keim said this round of reductions will mostly focus on overhead positions not funded by the Department of Energy, Homeland Security or through other government and university partnerships, but he couldn't say for certain which programs would be impacted.

Terminated employees will be notified of their status by mid-February.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 75 204 638
MORTGAGES 77 246 764
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 18 26 62
BUILDING PERMITS 219 502 880
BANKRUPTCIES 51 158 371
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 39 132
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 38 107 280
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 12 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.