Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

Tennessee Vacation Guide to Feature MLK Cover, Highlight Memphis

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The cover of Tennessee's annual vacation guide will feature an illustration of Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the upcoming 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development says the 2018 Tennessee Vacation Guide will include a cover story highlighting Memphis attractions, including the National Civil Rights Museum, Clayborn Temple, Beale Street, Orpheum Theatre and the murals "I Am A Man" and "Memphis Upstanders."

The illustration of King was created by Mars Denton-Studna. It uses red, green and yellow, the colors symbolizing freedom in many African countries, and the American red, white and blue.

The 50th anniversary of King's assassination is April 4.

The guide can be found at welcome centers or ordered or viewed online.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 75 204 638
MORTGAGES 77 246 764
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 18 26 62
BUILDING PERMITS 219 502 880
BANKRUPTCIES 51 158 371
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 39 132
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 38 107 280
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 12 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.