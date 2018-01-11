Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

Senate Confirms Trump Nominee to Federal Bench in Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee's U.S. senators say the Senate has confirmed a new federal judge for the Middle District of Tennessee.

William "Chip" Campbell was confirmed Tuesday by a 97-0 vote to serve on the U.S. District Court bench.

Sen. Lamar Alexander said the district has had only two full-time judges since April 15 and that judges from other districts have volunteered to help with the caseload until two vacancies are filled. A second person nominated by President Donald Trump, Eli Richardson, is awaiting confirmation.

Alexander and Sen. Bob Corker said Campbell's confirmation will bring relief to the district's busy docket.

Corker said Campbell has "distinguished himself as a respected attorney and community leader."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

