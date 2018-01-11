Northwest Co. Seeking 10-Year Tax Abatement for New Distribution Facility

VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

The Northwest Co., an industry leader in manufacturing “branded home textiles,” is seeking a 10-year tax abatement from the Economic Development Growth Engine for Memphis and Shelby County to open a distribution facility in southeast Memphis.

Northwest is planning on investing more than $25 million in a 700,000 square foot distribution facility with office space that will create 25 permanent jobs averaging $34,250 per year and 150 part-time and seasonal jobs that would be equivalent to 75 full-time jobs averaging $29,000, according to the Roslyn, New York-based company’s Fast Track PILOT application.

If approved, Northwest would save $4.9 million during the course of the decade-long PILOT, while generating $5.1 million in local tax revenues for a 1.03 cost-to-benefit ratio.

The EDGE board will review Northwest’s request during it Wednesday, Jan. 17 meeting.

Northwest is known for the producing throw blankets and other household products that are branded with sports and entertainment properties. Currently, Northwest consists of more than 175 employees in five countries worldwide.