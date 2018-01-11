Health Care Reps Urge State Lawmakers to Take Action

VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

Seats in the Tennessee General Assembly were barely warm before representatives from several Tennessee health care organizations called on state lawmakers Tuesday, Jan. 9, to allow the use of federal health care money to aid issues such as the closings of rural hospitals, rising insurance premiums, family medical debt, and the opioid epidemic.

“This is an urgent matter for all of Tennessee, not just those who might be affected my Medicaid expansion or the provisions of ACA but everyone who pays a health insurance premium,” Bill Zechman, a McMinnville health insurance agent, said from the Capitol.

Recent polls show health care issues top the concerns of Tennesseans.

“For four years, the Legislature has blocked Gov. (Bill) Haslam from using federal health funds – funds that Tennesseans send to Washington as tax dollars – to address the health needs of our state,” Zechman said. “Legislators’ inaction has been costly to the state, and we are here on the first day of the session to remind them of those costs.”

Based on size, more rural hospitals have closed in Tennessee than in any other state, statistics show. Ten rural hospitals have closed since 2010, including two in the past six months, and more than 20 others are losing money and in danger of closing. Recent data shows states that have not expanded Medicaid are six times more likely to see rural hospital closures.

“Uninsured medical debt is the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in our state,” added Zechman, who has been associated with State Farm Insurance for more than 36 years. “And 280,000 families remain without the financial and health security insurance can provide and the taxpayers provide for state lawmakers and their families.”

The large number of uninsured people going to emergency rooms for primary care is a major factor in escalating health insurance costs over the past several years, he said.

Tom Starling with Mental Health America of Middle Tennessee talked about the state’s mental health crisis.

“One in five people annually have a mental health diagnosis,” Starling said. “Suicide is the No. 10 leading cause of death in Tennessee, and it’s the No. 2 cause of death for teens between age 10 and 24.”

Many people with mental health and addiction issues have serious medical problems and are considered high utilizers at hospitals. They can be incarcerated for strange behavior and are in jail longer and in hospitals longer.

“Sadly, what we find is many of these addictions actually start with attempts just to self-medicate – to bring down the anxiety, do away with the depression,” Starling said. “If only there was treatment and accessible coverage for them, then the whole person could be helped.”

Starling wants the state to take a more integrated approach, with mental health treated on the same level as physical health.

Considering the elderly, the state’s veterans, an aging baby boomer population and a rising number of people with Alzheimer’s, federal funds would help, he said.

“Frankly, there is very little if any relief or help for our aging veterans, teachers, mentors and parents,” Starling said. “We just hate that these costs are being born now without any help of federal funding available. It’s sitting on the table and unused.”

Carol Westlake, CEO of the Tennessee Disability Coalition, said people with disabilities must make the choice between having employment or qualifying for health coverage.

“We meet people every day who are forced to remain unemployed in order to access Social Security, for example, in the hopes that if they’re on SSI they’ll be able to qualify for TennCare,” Westlake said. “If they’re on SSDI, they have at least a two-year waiting period before they have any access to Medicare during which their illnesses or disabilities will be exacerbated.”

More than 1 million people with disabilities live in Tennessee.

“So we’re really wasting an important part of what could be in our workforce, and forcing people into poverty in order for them to access health care,” Westlake said.

Mary Kiger with the Tennessee Charitable Care Network wants to see more affordable coverage, while Linda O’Neal, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, is raising awareness about issues related to children and families.

“The opioid crisis in Tennessee is putting enormous strains on child-serving agencies and child protective services,” O’Neal said. “Many parents who have mental health and addiction problems are not receiving treatment because there’s a lack of insurance coverage, and this in turn has resulted in more children being in state custody at tremendous cost to the state and substantial impact and cost to children and families.”