VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

Frayser Dump Dropped By City Council

Memphis City Council members not only unanimously voted down an expansion of Memphis Wrecking Co.’s construction landfill in Frayser Tuesday, Jan. 9. They followed the vote on the proposal with approval of a six-month moratorium on permits and certificates for any new construction landfills in Memphis.

The expansion, which would have taken the landfill fronting on U.S. 51 to near Whitney Achievement School, moved ahead to a vote despite word from Memphis Wrecking last week that it was considering alternative sites.

But meetings in those areas, including Hickory Hill, drew vocal opposition from residents there.

The moratorium includes landfills on land already zoned for such a use.

Council members also set the stage Tuesday for a first move toward de-annexing areas of the city, with the first vote scheduled for Jan. 23.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the effort will begin with a proposed de-annexation of two areas: a part of Eads on the south side of U.S. 64 that has 172 residents in 67 houses, and an uninhabited flood plain area in southwest Memphis.

The first vote in two weeks would be on a resolution basically announcing the city’s intent.

A final council vote on the terms of the de-annexation, including a transition of services to county government and a settlement of a share of city debt and pension obligations, would be May 20. Residents of the areas to be de-annexed would then have 75 days to formally object to the de-annexation.

There is no definite date for the de-annexations to take effect.

In other planning and development items, the council approved a three-lot subdivision by JBJ Properties LLC on South Claybrook south of Larkin Avenue and west of Cleveland Street.

The council set a Jan. 23 public hearing and vote on the Dwell at Shelby Farms mixed-use development on the north side of Raleigh Lagrange Road near the dead end of Trinity Road.

Council members also approved on the second of three readings a referendum for the November ballot that would amend the city charter to eliminate runoff elections for single-member district council races.

A vote on third and final reading of a November referendum that, if approved, would extend term limits for the mayor and council members from two to three consecutive terms, was delayed for two weeks.

– Bill Dries

Explore Bike Share Hires Engagement Director

Sara Studdard is the newest staff member at nonprofit Explore Bike Share. Studdard had been serving as Explore Bike Share’s project manager for three years at DCA, a creative communications consulting firm and driver of Memphis’ bike share effort.

She will support executive director Trey Moore across program development, community outreach, marketing, sponsorship and workplace culture.

“Sara’s passion for and growing expertise in this area are a leading reason why Explore Bike Share’s strategy stands as the model for greater Memphis’ community engagement and the national transit/bike share industry,” Moore said in a statement. “She holds knowledge from daily operations to the international transit landscape, and her extensive partner and programming development is second to none for our mission and momentum.”

Explore Bike Share is expected to roll out this spring and eventually have 600 bicycles at 60 stations across the city.

– Don Wade

First Horizon Announces More Action Post-Tax Reform

First Tennessee Bank’s parent company has announced more of the steps it’s taking in the wake of the recently enacted federal tax reform legislation.

In addition to one-time bonuses the company paid to more than 4,000 workers on Jan. 8, First Horizon National Corp. has pledged to contribute appreciated assets and cash with current fair values totaling about $16.5 million to the First Tennessee Foundation.

In a regulatory filing this week, the company said it “anticipates that the Tax Act will favorably impact First Horizon’s financial results and operations in future years due to a reduction in the effective tax rate resulting from the reduced federal statutory rate.”

– Andy Meek

FedEx Express Hosting Job Fair at World Hub

FedEx Express will host a job fair Saturday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.

Both permanent and part-time positions are available, with pay starting at $13 per hour, a minimum of 17.5 guaranteed work hours per week, and medical coverage with premiums starting at $6 a month.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be able to lift 75 pounds, bring two forms of valid identification, and are subject to a criminal background search and drug screening. There are no minimum education requirements.

– Patrick Lantrip

Remodeling Company Makes $1M Donation to St. Jude

Exterior remodeling company Window World has made a $1 million donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The donation commemorates Window World’s 10th anniversary of giving to St. Jude.

Over the course of the decade-long relationship, Window World has contributed more than $8 million to St. Jude.

“Our lifesaving work relies on charitable contributions from organizations like Window World, which help us continue the groundbreaking research and pioneering treatment of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, said in a statement

– Andy Meek

‘I Have a Voice’ Exhibit To Open in Brownsville

The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville is kicking off its 20th anniversary with a new exhibition, “I Have a Voice: Tennessee’s African-American Musical Heritage,” opening Friday, Jan. 12. The exhibition, organized by the Tennessee State Museum, gives a snapshot of Tennessee’s black musical heritage and its influence on worldwide musical genres.

“Some of the most influential African-Americans that would impact music and culture around the globe resided here in Haywood County,” said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, executive director of the center. “From international, record-setting icon Tina Turner to the blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes and many others, we’ve been preserving and exhibiting the African-American heritage for 20 years and are honored that we are the first museum to host the ‘I Have a Voice’ exhibition.”

Along with Turner, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the exhibit features Tennessee music legends such as B.B. King; Bessie Smith, nicknamed “Empress of the Blues”; and Grand Ole Opry star DeFord Bailey.

Visitors can view YouTube videos of performers featured in the exhibition on their smartphones or tablets through the use of QR-coded links, and educators interested in teaching about Tennessee’s black musical heritage will be provided with curriculum-based lessons and activities. “I Have a Voice” will be on display throughout Black History Month and close on March 3.

– Daily News staff

Lifestyle Brand Unveils New Name and Mission

The Memphis-based lifestyle brand formerly known as Ultimate Foods has rebranded itself as Soli, with a new name, look and mission for 2018.

The enterprise is new owner Brown Dudley’s reimagining of the local meal-preparation company, inspired by his personal current battle with a rare form of cancer.

After being told by his doctor that supplements would be too taxing on his body during recovery, Dudley turned to natural, unprocessed foods instead. Soon after, however, he suffered from meal prep fatigue. That’s how he discovered Ultimate Foods, and their offering of a variety of meals he’d otherwise never have created in his own kitchen.

Within a year, Dudley purchased Ultimate Foods, and soon Soli was born.

Soli offers a full menu of healthy foods for pickup and delivery from three locations in the Memphis area, as well as free personalized health coaching. Customers choose their food based on their specific dietary preferences, such as carb-conscious, gluten-free or Whole 30.

Soli has locations at 8100 Macon Station Drive, suite 102, in Cordova; 4750 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis; and 5338 Goodman Road, suite 105, in Olive Branch.

– Andy Meek