VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

Whole Foods Market has selected Memphis Tilth as a beneficiary of its 5% Community Support Day. On Thursday, Jan. 12, Whole Foods will donate 5 percent of net sales at both local Whole Foods locations, 7825 U.S. 72 in Germantown (open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and 5014 Poplar Ave. in East Memphis (open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.), to Memphis Tilth. The organization will have team members on site at both locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss its work and how to get involved. Visit memphistilth.org.

Wolf River Brisket Co. will hold a job drive Friday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9947 Wolf River Blvd., suite 101. The restaurant is looking to hire for all positions (servers, bartenders, line cooks, etc.) as it prepares to open. Experience preferred; candidates should bring a copy of their resume. Email wolfriverbrisket@gmail.com with any questions.

The University of Memphis Campus School will hold an informational meeting for new prospective parents Friday, Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Michael D. Rose Theatre, 470 University St. The meeting will include information on enrolling children for the 2018-19 academic year, plus a school tour and Q&A session. Visit campusschool.org.

Novel will host “Bad Kitty Camp Daze” author Nick Bruel for a discussion and book signing Friday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Memphis Public Libraries will celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Enjoy family-friendly activities, including a dramatic reading of a Holmes play by local actors, memorabilia (including signed editions from Arthur Conan Doyle), brain-teaser puzzles, trivia contests and more. Wear your favorite Sherlock Holmes costume if you like. Cost is free. Visit memphislibrary.org.

The Mid-South Peace and Justice Center will host its Living The Legacy of Nonviolence Anniversary Gala Saturday, Jan. 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper St. The fundraising dinner will celebrate MSPJC’s 36th anniversary of people-powered change, featuring keynote speaker Rosa Clemente, an Afro-Latinx organizer, journalist, scholar and former Green Party vice presidential candidate. Visit midsouthpeace.org for details and tickets.