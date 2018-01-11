Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 9 | Thursday, January 11, 2018

Car Product Manufacturer Signs 400,000SF Lease

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 12:01PM
Car care product manufacturer, Meguiar's Inc. has executed a new lease for 403,000 square feet in the Raines Distribution Center at 5555 E. Raines Rd.

NAI Saig Co. executive vice president Brian Califf represented the landlord, Raines Road Title Holder LP, while Mike Gordon with CRESA represented the tenant in the transaction.

Based in Irvine, California, Meguiar's is one of the leading manufacturers of car care products in the United States.

