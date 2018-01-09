US Appeals Court: Tennessee Abortion Amendment Vote Was OK

VOL. 133 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 10, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A federal appeals court has ruled that Tennessee won't have to re-count votes for a state constitutional amendment passed in 2014 that allows tougher abortion re-strictions.

A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals opinion Tuesday says the vote tabulating method was rea-sonable and true to the meaning of the state constitution and didn't infringe on plaintiffs' voting rights.

The order overturns an April 2016 district court ruling that sided with eight voters that sued the state by ordering the recount. The judge called Tennessee's vote-counting on Amendment 1 un-constitutional and fundamentally unfair. The recount was put on hold pending the appeal.

Tennessee officials have said they followed their longstanding practice of counting amendment votes.

The Republican-led state House gave a standing ovation at news of the decision.

