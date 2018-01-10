Infill Residential Projects Seek Approval

VOL. 133 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 10, 2018

Developers of a trio of new, small subdivisions in Central Gardens, the University District and in Whitehaven will all seek approval from the Land Use Control Board during its Thursday, Feb. 8, meeting.

Kircher-Uhlhorn Development LLC is seeking to construct a nine-lot, single-family development at 1876 Central Ave. known as Ivy Grove.

An existing, 106-year-old home currently sits in the middle of the 2.26-acre Midtown property, so the developers are proposing to move the 5,000-square-foot house to the front of the property and need approval from LUCB to do so.

“The design team believes that it is crucial for the development to match the existing characteristics of the Central Gardens National Historic District,” William D. Porter, with W. H. Porter Consultants, said in a letter of intent to planning director Josh Whitehead. “To accomplish this, the existing historic home on the site will be maintained and moved forward on the property to match the existing setbacks of the existing surrounding homes on Central Avenue.”

A second home will be constructed along Central next to the existing structure that promises to match “the existing architecture and feel” of Central Gardens.

“Both homes will have a 10-foot setback from the ingress/egress easement effectively protecting the character of Central Avenue by screening the proposed lots at the rear of the property,” Porter said.

East of this planned development, Ed Apple of Apple Partners LLC is planning a 15-lot single-family subdivision near the University of Memphis.

Known as City Cottages – Highland Strip, the 1.25-acre property on the south side of Southern Avenue near Minor Street is proposing a similar look to another planned development.

“The purpose of this application is to subdivide the property into single-family lots suitable for cottage-style homes,” Brenda Solomito Basar with Solomito Land Planning said in a letter of intent to Whitehead. “Similar to a pending application in the Cooper-Young neighborhood, the cottage homes will provide an alternative to apartment living in a small community setting.”

She said the applicant hopes to attract permanent residents to the area, as opposed to the seasonal student population that occupies much of the multifamily housing in the area.

Also on the LUCB agenda is Romelius Kizer and Howard Hill’s application for a 20-lot subdivision in Whitehaven.

The Kizer Hill Subdivision is slated for a 6-acre tract of vacant land on McCorkle Road just north of Hale Road.

In addition to Kizer and Hill, the project’s development team consists of property owners Optimum Construction – PGBT and engineer Frank Palumbo Jr. with Doveland Building and Engineering Co.