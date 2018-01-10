FedEx Express Hosting Job Fair at World Hub

VOL. 133 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 10, 2018

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13, FedEx Express will host a job fair at 2874 Business Park Dr., Building D

There will be both permanent and part-time positions available with hourly rates starting at $13 per hour, a minimum of 17.5 work hours guaranteed per week, and medical coverage with premiums starting at $6 per month.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, be able to lift 75 pounds, bring two forms of valid identification, and are subject to a criminal background search and drug screening.

There are no minimum education requirements.