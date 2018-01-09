VOL. 133 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 10, 2018

The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda makes a return performance Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Germantown United Methodist Church, 2331 S. Germantown Road. After the concert, attendees can meet the choir members and shop Ugandan merchandise. Cost is free; love offering accepted. Visit sozochildren.org or germantownumc.org for details.

Emmy Award-winning actress Elaine Bromka will perform the one-woman off-Broadway show “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty” Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buckman Performing Arts Center, 60 Perkins Road Extended. The performance will benefit the Memphis Suffrage Monument planned for Civic Center Plaza in 2019. Tickets are $50 and are available at teaforthreememphis.eventbrite.com.

Restaurant Prosperity, a one-day workshop for independent restaurant owners, is Thursday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 5069 Sanderlin Ave. David Scott Peters, founder of TheRestaurantExpert.com, will teach critical systems for running a profitable restaurant. Cost is $99. Register at restaurantprosperity.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present a workshop titled “Resources to Empower You: Developing a Winning Business Plan” Thursday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Renaissance Business Center, 555 Beale St. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

National Black MBA Association-Memphis chapter will meet Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in International Paper headquarters, Tower 3, 6420 Poplar Ave. Northwestern Mutual representatives will discuss financial basics and getting “financially fit” for the new year. Free and open to members and guests. RSVP to memphis_nbmbaa@yahoo.com or visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “How to Start a Small Business” Thursday, Jan. 11, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

Memphis Public Libraries will celebrate Sherlock Holmes Day Saturday, Jan. 13, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Enjoy family-friendly activities, including a dramatic reading of a Holmes play by local actors, memorabilia (including signed editions from Arthur Conan Doyle), brain-teaser puzzles, trivia contests and more. Wear your favorite Sherlock Holmes costume if you like. Cost is free. Visit memphislibrary.org.