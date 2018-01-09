Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 8 | Wednesday, January 10, 2018

EPA Names Mississippi Stamping Plant as Superfund Site

Updated 2:55PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

GRENADA, Miss. (AP) – Federal officials want to put a polluted north Mississippi industrial site on the national Superfund list for cleanup.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the Rockwell International Wheel & Trim site in Grenada to the list, making it eligible for long-term cleanup funding.

Ohio-based Ice Industries now operates part of the 40-acre complex as Grenada Stamping.

The industrial solvent trichloroethene was used there in manufacturing and chrome plating. It's been found on site, in an adjacent neighborhood, in a creek and at a dump site. Residents of the Eastern Heights neighborhood have long complained about contamination.

The EPA says it restarted a treatment system on Dec. 29 to reduce levels of trichloroethene inside the manufacturing building.

The former Mississippi Phosphates Corp. plant in Pascagoula joined the list last year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 71 129 563
MORTGAGES 77 169 687
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 8 8 44
BUILDING PERMITS 196 283 661
BANKRUPTCIES 51 107 320
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 39 132
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 21 69 242
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 12 82

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.