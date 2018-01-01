The Week Ahead: January 1-7

VOL. 133 | NO. 1 | Monday, January 1, 2018

Brrrrrrrr! It’s been a while since the wind chill was below zero degrees in the Bluff City. Some events to kick off the new year that fortunately, are all inside. Happy New Year, Memphis!

The first week in January is an important one at Graceland. The Elvis Birthday Celebration marks the commemoration of the late entertainer’s birth on Jan. 8, 1935. So this year, Elvis birth week (if you want to call it that since some of you call the observances in August Elvis death week) will straddle two editions of The Week Ahead.

The events begin Thursday with an all-day Graceland Excursions tour of the Mississippi Delta. Other highlights include a birthday brunch Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Guest House at Graceland, followed at 12:30 p.m. by The Auction at Graceland, an on-site and online auction of Elvis items offered by private collectors and authenticated by Graceland. That evening, Terry Mike Jeffrey performs with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts Downtown. The musical salute includes not only Elvis but the music of Stax and Sun as well.

Did any of you out there get some virtual reality gear for Christmas – an HTC Vive? Oculus? Bueller? Come hang out with fellow VR aficionados this Saturday at Memphis Game Developers’ VR Open House at 1331 Union Ave., suite 1246, at 2 p.m. Memphis Game Developers recently acquired an HP Mixed Reality Headset and will be showing it off at the event. Check out the gear, and mingle with local developers.

TEDxMemphis is also this weekend, a one-day event that will include 24 speaker sessions – 12 at each of two programs in the morning and afternoon. The setting is the Halloran Centre, at 225 S. Main St., and the sessions run from 8:30 a.m. till noon and then 1:30 p.m. till 5 pm. Sports columnist Geoff Calkins will be this year’s emcee. TEDxMemphis is organized and managed by a small committee of TED enthusiasts, along with New Memphis, and tickets for individual sessions for either the morning or afternoon are $30. All-day tickets are $50.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team will play Tulsa at 3 p.m. Saturday at FedExForum in the first home American Athletic Conference game of the season. For more information or tickets: gotigersgo.com.

After a long road trip, the Memphis Grizzlies return home to play the Washington Wizards at 8:30 p.m. Friday at FedExForum. For more information go to www.grizzlies.com or call 901-888-HOOP.

The Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play 7 p.m. home games Tuesday and Thursday at the Landers Center. Former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are among the notables on the Hustle’s roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 901-888-HOOP.

So your New Year’s resolution is to take fuller advantage of all of the new and recent parks, greenways and trails that are a part of being a Memphian in the 21st century. And, of course, your determination is probably at the highest level it will be at on the first day of the new year …but you did stay up way past midnight. How does a 1 p.m. start on New Year’s Day sound? That when the First Day Hike in Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park begins. The First Day Hike is a 2-mile hike on the northern Shelby County paved bike trail, the easiest trail in the park. The Woodland Shelter – the first structure built in the park, dating back to 1937 – is the meeting point. There will be hot cocoa, coffee and apple cider at the shelter and, most importantly, a three-hour window to get in the two miles. Let’s face it, you would set some kind of anti-Olympian effort to not get in a two-mile hike in three hours even after talking things over with the Friends of the Forest group that also will be there.

If, on the other hand, you believe in starting the first day of the new year as early as possible, there is a First Day Hike at T.O Fuller State Park in southwest Memphis that starts at 8:30 a.m. It takes in the park’s 4.5-mile Discovery Trail, including Chucalissa Indian Village.

…Or you can be the kind of New Year’s person who does both at each end of Shelby County.

