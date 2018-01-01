VOL. 133 | NO. 1 | Monday, January 1, 2018

The Yard will recycle Christmas trees free of charge Thursday, Jan. 4, through Jan. 29 at its recycling and composting facility, 1735 Thomas Road. Hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you mention Memphis Botanic Garden when dropping off a tree, The Yard will donate $5 to MBG. Call 901-833-9273 for details.

Graceland hosts the 2018 Elvis Birthday Celebration Thursday through Monday, Jan. 4-8. Here are a few of the highlights:

Thursday, Jan. 4: Graceland Excursions: Musical Landmarks of the Mississippi Delta Tour, trace the influences that inspired the creation of rock ‘n’ roll during a daylong tour of the Delta, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; call 800-238-2000 to book a tour.

Friday, Jan. 5: Auction at Graceland Preview, a chance to preview the lots in the Jan. 6 auction, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Saturday, Jan. 6: Elvis Birthday Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Guest House grand ballroom; The Auction at Graceland, auction of items offered by third-party collectors and authenticated by Graceland Authenticated, 12:30 p.m. Guest House theater; "Elvis’ Memphis" concert featuring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main St.

Sunday, Jan. 7: Graceland Evening Tour and Reception at Elvis Presley’s Memphis, a private tour of Graceland decorated for the holidays, plus a progressive reception through the Elvis Presley’s Memphis entertainment complex, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 8: Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, free ceremony featuring Graceland/EPE officials, birthday cake cutting, and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by local mayors; 9:30 a.m., Graceland north lawn.

For a complete list of events, visit graceland.com.

POTS@TheWorks will present the world premiere of “All Saints in the Old Colony” Friday, Jan. 5, through Jan. 28 at TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe Ave. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

The Bible Museum on the Square hosts “Away in 100 Mangers: Nativities From Around the World” through Saturday, Jan. 6, at 140 E. Mulberry St. in Collierville. The exhibition features more than 100 nativities from over 45 countries, reflecting the diverse aspects of their native countries and the artists that created them. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Visit biblemuseumonthesquare.org.