VOL. 133 | NO. 157 | Thursday, August 9, 2018

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The Plein Air (outdoor) painting class takes place the second Thursday of each month during 30 Thursdays and uses one of MBG’s 31 gardens as a background. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

ANF Architects holds an opening reception for Catherine Vaughn’s “Art Conversations” Friday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at ANF, 1500 Union Ave. Vaughn’s paintings will be on display through Sept. 6. For details, email elicloud@anfa.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold its family-friendly Firefly Glow Party Friday, Aug. 10, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Make yourself glow at the Glo Med Illumination Station, visit the Glow Lab to discover nature under blacklight, and bring light-up toys for a dance party featuring music and an LED hoop performance. Food trucks and concessions available. Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required; visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/fireflyglow or call 901-636-4131.

The inaugural Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival is Saturday, Aug. 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the field of Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, 335 S. Hollywood St. Tickets are $40 plus tax and include admission, a souvenir glass, all beverage samples, and a portion to benefit the Dorothy Day House. Local restaurants will offer their best chicken cuisine for purchase in snack-size and regular portions. The day also includes live entertainment, yard games, inflatables and more. Must be 21 or older. Visit memphischickenandbeer.com.

SRVS will host the 20th annual Sparkling Nights auction, wine and food tasting Saturday, Aug. 11, from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Hilton Memphis, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. The fundraiser will feature wines from around the world, appetizers from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and more. Tickets are $100 in advance or $110 at the door. Visit sparklingnights.org.

The Orpheum Theatre hosts “Miranda Sings Live … No Offense” with special guest Colleen Ballinger Sunday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at 203 S. Main St. Ballinger is an actor, comedian and trained vocalist whose “Miranda Sings” character has amassed 20 million social media followers, 2 billion YouTube views and a Netflix Original series. Tickets start at $40. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.