Mrs. Winner’s on Verge of Returning to Memphis

VOL. 133 | NO. 156 | Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Memphis could soon have a Mrs. Winner’s Chicken and Biscuits restaurant again.

The Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development’s Land Use Control Board is scheduled to hear a site plan application for Mrs. Winner’s Holdings, Inc. at 7060 Winchester Road, near Riverdale Road.

The Minnesota-based fried chicken restaurant currently has locations in Cleveland, Tennessee, as well as Georgia and North Carolina, according to its website. According to Forbes, the company which once operated nearly 200 restaurants, filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed all its company-owned stores.

The LUCB meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 in the Memphis City Council Chambers, 125 N. Main St.