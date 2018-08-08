Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 156 | Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Mrs. Winner’s on Verge of Returning to Memphis

The Daily News

Updated 4:58PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Memphis could soon have a Mrs. Winner’s Chicken and Biscuits restaurant again.

The Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development’s Land Use Control Board is scheduled to hear a site plan application for Mrs. Winner’s Holdings, Inc. at 7060 Winchester Road, near Riverdale Road.

The Minnesota-based fried chicken restaurant currently has locations in Cleveland, Tennessee, as well as Georgia and North Carolina, according to its website. According to Forbes, the company which once operated nearly 200 restaurants, filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and closed all its company-owned stores.

The LUCB meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 in the Memphis City Council Chambers, 125 N. Main St.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 54 242 13,088
MORTGAGES 48 278 15,162
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 7 19 2,086
BUILDING PERMITS 216 348 26,982
BANKRUPTCIES 58 123 8,487
BUSINESS LICENSES 33 62 4,469
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 33 76 5,324
MARRIAGE LICENSES 15 36 2,850

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.