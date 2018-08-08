Memphis Newsmakers Aug. 8, 2018

VOL. 133 | NO. 156 | Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Hayley Grossman has been promoted to public relations manager at boutique marketing/public relations agency Morris Marketing Group. Grossman joined MMG in 2017 as PR/MarCom specialist. In her new role, she manages clients’ PR strategy and tactics, including creating and pitching news angles and providing digital and social marketing strategies to work in tandem with client PR tactics.

Memphis dentist Dr. Fernando “Fred” Heros received the Jack Wells Memorial Dedication to Dentistry Award during the Tennessee Dental Association’s 151st annual session in Franklin. The award, which is the highest given by the TDA, honors a dentist for his or her quality of practice, service to organized dentistry, contribution to dental education, and humanitarian service. Heros graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in 1975 and has been a local dentist for more than 40 years.

Aryanna Smith has joined Explore Bike Share as administrative and customer service coordinator. Smith began her relationship with Explore Bike Share in November 2017 by serving as Innovate Memphis’ community outreach specialist, a position made possible by a federal CMAQ (Congestion & Mitigation Air Quality) grant. As customer service coordinator, she uses feedback from Explore Bike Share users to determine the best courses of action to improve the service.

Agape Child & Family Services has made several staff promotions and additions. Tamara Cooper and Tawanda Tyus have been promoted to connector supervisors for TeamWorks, the nonprofit’s workforce readiness program. Jacquelyn Darby has joined as site coordinator for the nonprofit’s Powerlines Community Network in Hickory Hill. Denandrea Joyner has joined as a TeamWorks connector supervisor. And Alicia Prater has joined as connector supervisor for its Stars program, providing school-based support in Whitehaven.

Tish Pinion has joined Simple Focus, a user experience and digital design agency, as vice president of business development. In her new role, Pinion is responsible for establishing and executing a sales strategy that focuses on cultivating and growing relationships with new and current clients. She brings with her more than a decade of user experience, creative design, e-commerce and custom development experience.

Summit Truck Group has promoted Charlie Jordan to area sales director, new trucks. In that role, he will oversee vehicle sales in Summit’s Area 5, which encompasses both Memphis and Tupelo, Mississippi. Jordan joined Summit Truck Group in October as a new truck sales representative.

Jeffrey McDermott, lease sales manager at Summit Idealease of Memphis, earned Idealease’s top Account Manager sales spot for Idealease Division II in 2018 for the second year in a row. McDermott also earned Elite status for the fourth time in 10 years and has attained President’s Club status nine times in the past decade. In addition to the individual award, Summit Idealease of Memphis received ONE Idealease recognition, which measures performance in 12 standards that ensure consistency in branding, customer service and product offerings.