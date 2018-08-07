Last Word: Colonial's New Plan, the Overton Square Hotel and American Way

VOL. 133 | NO. 156 | Wednesday, August 8, 2018

And we are at that point of the post-county election period where those who leave office next month are announcing what’s next. This will soon start to blend with transition announcements for the incoming office holders. Shelby County commissioner Terry Roland is the new director of the Millington Chamber of Commerce. The announcement made at a luncheon in Millington Tuesday. Roland is among the eight Shelby County commissioners who leave office as of Sept. 1. Roland also vows he will be back in four years when the county elections just decided will be on the ballot once more. Roland ran in the May Republican primary for county mayor won by David Lenoir.

There is a revamped plan for Colonial Country Club that keeps the famed south golf course and spreads out the development to be built on the second golf course along with adding acreage. The new development partnership plans to spend $300 million, $75 million on the first phase. It’s part of a busy Land Use Control Board agenda for September.

Also on the agenda is a more detailed plan for the Overton Square hotel Loeb and partners plan to build next to Hattiloo Theatre. The seven-story 109-room $24-million hotel would restore a streetscape to what became a parking lot after Gertrude and Gonzalez and The Public Eye and others on the strip went out of business and the buildings were demolished.

Among the building permits to come across our desk, an $8.2 million sort system by FedEx that is part of its much larger $1 billion hub modernization at MEM.

Meanwhile, FedEx’s survey of its small business customers shows overwhelming opposition to the Trump tariffs.

More on the opening of the school year, in this case American Way Middle School in Parkway Village specifically where we saw a lot of hope about the school’s I-Zone conversion starting with this school year. We also saw some fear in the classrooms of the Trump White House immigration policy.

English as a Second Language – or ESL – courses have a gap when it comes to adults. The gap is between university or college courses and nonprofit efforts. Enter Connect Language Center.

LeMoyne-Owen College's new special assistant on strategy and planning, Adriane Johnson-Williams comes to the city's historically black college from the Pyramid Peak Foundation.

The return of Tony Pollard to Tigers football.