Infill Developments Seek Consideration in September Land Use Control Board Meeting

VOL. 133 | NO. 156 | Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Three proposed infill developments within the Interstate 240 loop would carve out lots for 35 houses, requiring the demolition of one church building, houses sharing ground with another church and the razing of an old commercial building.

The three rezoning requests were among the new applications the Land Use Control Board will consider at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at City Hall.

Small houses

A developer of subdivisions with small, panelized homes proposes to create 16 lots on a Midtown church property, with the cottages and church co-existing.

Ed Apple of Apple Partners LLC seeks approval of a planned development on the grounds of New Bellevue Baptist Church at 672 N. Trezevant. The site is across Trezevant from Hein Park and north of Summer Avenue.

The property has served as a place of worship for 69 years.

The cottages would be built on lots of about 2,500 square feet each. The church building stands in the middle of 4.25 acres, and the cottage lots would line the north side and the northeast corner, according to the site plan.

A private drive off Trezevant would provide additional access to the homes.

“The Cottage Homes will face into the church to create a unique community atmosphere,’’ the application states.

Apple Partners is building similar homes in the Cooper-Young and nearby Leas Woods neighborhoods.

“Apple Partners LLC will be providing quality construction with opportunity for custom upgrades including custom furniture,’’ the application states.

Apple has partnered with Wilson, Ark., farmer and entrepreneur Bill Joe Denton, who founded Little Custom Homes. The business builds panelized houses, which are partially prefabricated.

Apple said the houses typically sell for $150,000 to $200,000.

The houses are 850 to 1,250 square feet, have central air and heat, porches, vaulted ceilings and custom options.

Razing church building

Another developer proposes to transform a vacant church property in East Memphis into nine lots for single-family houses.

City Construction & Development LLC wants to convert the former church property at 458 N. Perkins – at the southeast corner of Perkins and Princeton.

Property records show the developer purchased the former church building on 2.5 acres in November for $995,000. First Korean Presbyterian Church of Memphis had worshipped there.

City Construction & Development proposes a cul-de-sac with access from Princeton. The lots fronting Perkins and Princeton would be 10,000 square feet and the interior lots would be 7,100 square feet, according to the application.

The proposed subdivision is called Princeton Greenline Planned Development.

The 16,054-square-foot church building was erected in 1994, property records show.

10 homes at Broad/Hollywood

In the Broad Avenue business district, a developer proposes to demolish an existing commercial building – Chef’s Supply & Design – at the northwest corner of Broad and Hollywood and create 10 lots for new houses.

Victor Hugo Torres and Dionisio Torres of Mallard Construction filed an application with the Land Use Control Board seeking subdivision approval for 485 Parkway Place. The parcel identification number identifies the site as the one-story stucco building that housed the Chef’s Supply & Design at 485 N. Hollywood.

The houses would be 2,300 square feet and similar to the houses built in the past year 1,200 feet south of the site, and just south of Sam Cooper at East Parkway, the application states.