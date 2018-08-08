VOL. 133 | NO. 156 | Wednesday, August 8, 2018

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Wardell Seals will present “Heartbeat-CPR: A most entertaining introduction to learning about current CPR practices.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly membership luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ridgeway Country Club, 9800 Poplar Ave. Collierville Schools superintendent John Aitken discusses Collierville High School, which opens Aug. 13, and how it’s driving economic growth. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for guests. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “Small Business Start-Up” Thursday, Aug. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

NBMBAA Memphis and Northwestern Mutual present “Building Black Wealth,” an economic empowerment event, Thursday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. (networking at 5:30 p.m.) at International Paper headquarters, Tower 3 (Ponderosa Pines Room), 6400 Poplar Ave. The seminar includes insights on building and maintaining a mindset of wealth among the black community. Free for NBMBAA members and guests; RSVP required. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The Plein Air (outdoor) painting class takes place the second Thursday of each month during 30 Thursdays and uses one of MBG’s 31 gardens as a background. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Playhouse on the Square presents “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” Friday, Aug. 10, through Sept. 2 at 66 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for showtimes and tickets.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold its family-friendly Firefly Glow Party Friday, Aug. 10, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Make yourself glow at the Glo Med Illumination Station, visit the Glow Lab to discover nature under blacklight, and bring light-up toys for a dance party featuring music and an LED hoop performance. Food trucks and concessions available. Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Advance tickets required; visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/fireflyglow or call 901-636-4131.