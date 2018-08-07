Tennessee Production Company Founder Bobby Stone Drowns in Lake

VOL. 133 | NO. 155 | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Authorities say a prominent Tennessee filmmaker fell off a boat and drowned.

News outlets cite a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency release that says 57-year-old Bobby Stone slipped and fell into the water on Lake Chickamauga on Saturday. The agency says two cabin boats were tied together and he was trying to cross from one to another. Witnesses said he hit his head when he slipped.

His body was found around 16 hours later on Sunday.

TWRA Boating Investigator Matt Majors says they're waiting on a medical examiner's report and toxicology report.

Stone was a partner and co-founder of video production company Atomic Films until he retired.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.