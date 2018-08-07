Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 155 | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Tennessee Production Company Founder Bobby Stone Drowns in Lake

The Associated Press

Updated 1:04PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Authorities say a prominent Tennessee filmmaker fell off a boat and drowned.

News outlets cite a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency release that says 57-year-old Bobby Stone slipped and fell into the water on Lake Chickamauga on Saturday. The agency says two cabin boats were tied together and he was trying to cross from one to another. Witnesses said he hit his head when he slipped.

His body was found around 16 hours later on Sunday.

TWRA Boating Investigator Matt Majors says they're waiting on a medical examiner's report and toxicology report.

Stone was a partner and co-founder of video production company Atomic Films until he retired.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 188 188 13,034
MORTGAGES 230 230 15,114
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 12 12 2,079
BUILDING PERMITS 132 132 26,766
BANKRUPTCIES 65 65 8,429
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 29 4,436
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 43 43 5,291
MARRIAGE LICENSES 21 21 2,835

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.