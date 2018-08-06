VOL. 133 | NO. 155 | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

ABB Expanding Facility, Adding Jobs in Athens

ABB, a global industrial technology company that acquired Memphis-based Thomas & Betts Corp. in 2012, will expand its operations in Athens, creating up to 70 new jobs in McMinn County, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced Monday, Aug. 6.

“ABB has a significant presence across Tennessee, employing thousands of residents,” TDEC commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a release. “This expansion is yet another sign that Tennessee is a place where employers can grow, invest and create job opportunities for our residents. I’d like to thank ABB for its commitment to expand in Athens, and I look forward to the continued impact this terrific company will have for the citizens of East Tennessee.”

ABB will add 60,000 square feet to its Electrification Products operation in Athens. ABB’s Electrification Products Division is headquartered in Memphis. The company expects the expansion to be completed by the end of 2019.

With more than 24,000 employees in more than 100 communities, ABB is a leader in the industrial technology revolution in the United States. The company’s U.S. operations primarily center on robotics, power grids, industrial automation, and electrification products.

Empowering a sustainable future for the U.S. with digital solutions, the company is leveraging the industrial “Internet of Things” to provide customers with a unified, cross-industry digital offering, from device to edge to cloud.

ABB’s recent acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions grew the company’s Tennessee operations to 2,425 employees across Memphis, Portland, Athens, Alamo, Rogersville, and now Selmer and Morristown.

Local officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority praised ABB for its expansion in Athens.

“Approximately 70 more families will be better able to provide for themselves as ABB expands its operations in Athens,” Athens Mayor Chuck Burris. “This latest round of investment shows the strength of the relationship that we have enjoyed since 1965. Today’s announcement of new jobs is a testament to the economic vitality of the Friendly City and strength of the quality products that ABB manufactures here.”

–Daily News staff

Garcia, Poncedeleon Earn Cardinals’ Honors

Memphis Redbirds outfielder Adolis Garcia and pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon have been named the Cardinals Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Month for July, the franchise announced.

Garcia, who was also named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week for the week of July 23-29, hit .354 (34-for-96) in July with eight doubles, one triple, and 10 home runs. He drove in 25 runs, and scored 21 runs. He posted a .374 on-base percentage, a .771 slugging percentage, and an OPS 1.145.

On July 26, Garcia became the seventh player in Redbirds history to hit three home runs in a game, and the second this season. In that game, he also tied the franchise record with eight RBI.

Poncedeleon, who earned Pacific Coast League Player of the Week honors for the week of July 9-15, was nearly unhittable for the Redbirds in July. In three July starts, he went 3-0, combining to throw 20.0 innings, allowing just five hits and two unearned runs, while striking out 20 total batters. On July 15, Poncedeleon threw a complete game, one-hit shutout to beat Omaha.

After the performance, Poncedeleon was recalled to St. Louis for the second time this season, and made his big league debut. He threw seven no-hit innings for the Cardinals before being pulled for a pinch-hitter.

–Don Wade

Longtime Tenants Buy Clark Centre for $11M

Two identical buildings at 5100 and 5101 Wheelis Drive in East Memphis were purchased by a group of longtime tenants for $11 million.

Landon Williams with real estate brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors, represented the seller, DCG Properties LLC.

The two buildings comprise the Clark Centre, which is located just north of the Clark Tower off the Poplar Corridor.

Larry Jensen, Matt Weathersby and Luke Jensen, also with CW/CA, represented the buyer Wheelis Investors LLC, which is led by Reid Sanders and other Clark Ccntre tenants.

Rick Wood of Financial Federal Bank and Jon Van Hoozer arranged financing for the buyers.

“There will be a handful of property enhancements coming over the next few months, but the property will maintain the same pristine appearance and feel as in the past,” Sanders said in a statement.

Clark Centre totals 82,361 square feet and was 92 percent occupied at the time of the sale.

–Patrick Lantrip

Saint Francis-Bartlett Extends Teen Program

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett is expanding its summer “Volunteen” program, which provides opportunities for rising juniors and seniors to gain exposure to the field of health care while also giving back through volunteerism at the hospital.

The program is in its second year and has expanded this year. Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett volunteer services and community outreach manager, Sharon Fryman, works with guidance counselors among the area’s high schools as well as HOSA programs – Future Health Professionals formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America – to promote the program.

Following a multi-tiered selection process, chosen volunteens must commit to being available to volunteer six weeks out of an eight-week period over the summer, two four-hour shifts per week. One shift each week is spent shadowing a clinician or physician and the other shift is devoted to volunteer service in the same respective area. The rotation affords the students exposure to various departments within the hospital, including surgery, lab and respiratory, among others.

Volunteens must undergo a physical, including tuberculosis test as well as a background check. Following an extensive orientation process lasting 2 1/2 days, which includes customer service training, HIPAA compliance, infectious disease training and more, the volunteens begin their rotations.

To schedule an interview with Fryman and a Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett Volunteen program participant, contact Laura Clark at 205-490-3206.

–Daily News staff