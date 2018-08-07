You have entered an invalid email address

You have entered an invalid email address

Loeb Presents Renderings of New Hotel Proposed for Overton Square

New renderings were released Tuesday of an Overton Square hotel tall enough – at seven stories – for rooftop-restaurant diners to see Overton Park six blocks to the north.

Loeb Properties distributed the images after submitting a re-zoning application to the Land Use Control Board. The planning board will consider the request next month.

The yet-to-be-named hotel will rise on 1.3 acres and fill much of the surface parking lot at the northeast corner of Cooper and Trimble. The hotel will be immediately north of Hattiloo Theatre.

The Land Use Control Board will consider the project at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at City Hall.

Loeb Properties and its partners, boutique-hotel developer LRC2 Properties and hotel-management firm MMI Hotel Group, have described a $24 million hotel with up to 109 rooms in the revived entertainment and restaurant district.

The hotel is designed in part to support the live performance venues of Overton Square, including Playhouse on the Square, Circuit Playhouse, Hattiloo Theatre and Ballet Memphis, and accommodate visitors from 250 miles away.

The hotel also is intended to serve travelers drawn by nearby Rhodes College, Christian Brothers University and other Midtown institutions, Loeb officials have said.

The hotel will offer both rooftop and ground-floor food and beverage service, including patio tables along the Cooper and Trimble sidewalks.

The hotel will be part of Marriott’s boutique “soft brand” called Tribute Portfolio.

The building’s design strives to complement Overton Squares architectural styles, according to a Loeb Properties statement.

The structure is “designed to match the Square’s unique architectural style with high-end finishes that incorporate local historic imagery,’’ the release states. “The hotel will include expressive design moments, vibrant public spaces, and a flexible food and beverage model including a rooftop bar overlooking Midtown and Overton Park.’’

Construction would start in November and the hotel would open by the first quarter of 2020, according to the Loeb statement.

Last fall, the Economic Development Growth Engine (EDGE) of Memphis & Shelby County approved a “Community Builder’’ tax incentive for the project that will save the developers $6.1 million in property taxes over 15 years.

The hotel and restaurant will employ about 35 hotel workers, 25 food-and-beverage employees, and five people in management.