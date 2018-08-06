VOL. 133 | NO. 155 | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Novel hosts mindfulness coach Greg Graber in conversation with Grizzlies play-by-play commentator Pete Pranica, discussing Graber’s book “Slow Your Roll: Mindfulness for Fast Times,” Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Wardell Seals will present “Heartbeat-CPR: A most entertaining introduction to learning about current CPR practices.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly membership luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ridgeway Country Club, 9800 Poplar Ave. Collierville Schools superintendent John Aitken discusses Collierville High School, which opens Aug. 13, and how it’s driving economic growth. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for guests. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “Small Business Start-Up” Thursday, Aug. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

NBMBAA Memphis and Northwestern Mutual present “Building Black Wealth,” an economic empowerment event, Thursday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. (networking at 5:30 p.m.) at International Paper headquarters, Tower 3 (Ponderosa Pines Room), 6400 Poplar Ave. The seminar includes insights on building and maintaining a mindset of wealth among the black community. Free for NBMBAA members and guests; RSVP required. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The Plein Air (outdoor) painting class takes place the second Thursday of each month during 30 Thursdays and uses one of MBG’s 31 gardens as a background. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.