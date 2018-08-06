Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 155 | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Events

Novel hosts mindfulness coach Greg Graber in conversation with Grizzlies play-by-play commentator Pete Pranica, discussing Graber’s book “Slow Your Roll: Mindfulness for Fast Times,” Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Wardell Seals will present “Heartbeat-CPR: A most entertaining introduction to learning about current CPR practices.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly membership luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ridgeway Country Club, 9800 Poplar Ave. Collierville Schools superintendent John Aitken discusses Collierville High School, which opens Aug. 13, and how it’s driving economic growth. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for guests. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “Small Business Start-Up” Thursday, Aug. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

NBMBAA Memphis and Northwestern Mutual present “Building Black Wealth,” an economic empowerment event, Thursday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. (networking at 5:30 p.m.) at International Paper headquarters, Tower 3 (Ponderosa Pines Room), 6400 Poplar Ave. The seminar includes insights on building and maintaining a mindset of wealth among the black community. Free for NBMBAA members and guests; RSVP required. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The Plein Air (outdoor) painting class takes place the second Thursday of each month during 30 Thursdays and uses one of MBG’s 31 gardens as a background. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

Memphis Farmers Market is open Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Central Station Pavilion, South Front Street at G.E. Patterson Avenue. Open Saturdays through October, rain or shine. Free parking adjacent to the market. Visit memphisfarmersmarket.com for a list of vendors and what’s in season.

RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 188 188 13,034
MORTGAGES 230 230 15,114
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 12 12 2,079
BUILDING PERMITS 132 132 26,766
BANKRUPTCIES 65 65 8,429
BUSINESS LICENSES 29 29 4,436
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 43 43 5,291
MARRIAGE LICENSES 21 21 2,835

