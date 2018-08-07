Alabama QB Controversy? Sure, Until It Isn’t

VOL. 133 | NO. 155 | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

It has only been a few months since Alabama’s Nick Saban pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts and inserted freshman Tua Tagovailoa for the second half of the national championship game. We all know how well that worked out for two of the three.

Tua became a legend. And Saban’s own legacy grew because he listened to his gut and made the move when his two-year starter was struggling.

Yet when Hurts recently met with media he showed no fear of the Crimson Tide’s “quarterback controversy” or Saban’s long-standing preference for saying nothing about, well, just about everything.

“I mean, this is a situation that’s uncontrollable,” Hurts said. “Coaches can’t control this situation. They dictate who plays, but as far as the other variations to it, they don’t control it, honestly.”

Hurts went to say that communication from staff has been pretty much non-existent. No one, he says, had asked how he felt or what he was thinking.

For now, Saban continues to say a decision has not been made. Hurts has the longer track record, a 26-2 mark as a starter. Tagovailoa has game-changing passing talent. That’s why Saban gambled with him against Georgia in the national title game. That’s why it paid off.

But handling what is clearly a sensitive quarterback situation is much different heading into a season than it is in the midst of a national championship game. And there is perhaps nothing Saban hates more than quarterback questions from media.

The coach made a pre-emptive strike at SEC Media Days in July, saying, “I think the number one thing that you will want to talk about is the quarterback controversy that you’d love to create, that you’ve already created, that you will continue to create …”

Actually, Hurts has done more to ramp up the controversy than anyone on the other side of a microphone or tape recorder. Referencing his play over the last two years, Hurts at one point said he had “built a brand for myself.”

He’s not wrong, yet the brand took a major hit when Hurts was sent to the sideline and Tagovailoa rallied Alabama to victory. The brand will, in fact, never be the same.

Too, Alabama is not a place – even in 2018 – where any player gets to be the face of the franchise. Something else Saban said back at media days bears repeating, and remembering if you’re either of these two quarterbacks:

“We have a uniform in Alabama. It doesn’t change much. It doesn’t reveal anything. And it’s kind of who we are.”

No player was bigger than Bama or Bear Bryant and no player is bigger than Saban or the larger brand that today gives Tuscaloosa an identity far beyond what a town of 100,000 normally would have.

Alabama opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Louisville in Orlando, Florida, and while Saban isn’t likely to say it anytime soon, it seems reasonable to expect both quarterbacks to take snaps even if there is a clear leader by then.

Saban has tried to swat away talk of any job-sharing at the position, saying in response to a direct question about the possibility that such talk is just a way to create “negative contingencies.”

If there’s any consolation amid this controversy/competition, it’s that to this point other players don’t seem to have been divided.

“It’s not like one guy’s evil; they’re both great guys,” said senior center Ross Pierschbacher. “It makes it tougher (in a way), but only one guy can go out there on Saturday. It’s a business decision.”

And the CEO of Alabama football will make the decision, and reveal the decision, when he’s ready.