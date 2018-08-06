The Week Ahead: Aug. 6-12

VOL. 133 | NO. 154 | Monday, August 6, 2018

Good morning, Memphis! It’s that time of year again when backpacks, books and buses are on the minds of families around the county. Here’s to a prosperous year for the students of Shelby County Schools and a first day that is safe and fun.

The Memphis Redbirds continue a seven-game homestand Monday against Fresno and again on Tuesday, with the first pitch being thrown each night at 6:35 p.m. The AutoZone Park box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday on non-game days and opens at 10 a.m. on game days. You can also call for tickets at 901-721-6000 or go to www.memphisredbirds.com for tickets and detailed information about promotions and discounts.

Every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. this summer have fun with Memphis Music Trivia and Crosstown Brewing. Hosted by Rock N’ Soul Museum. Prizes include $50 for first place, $20 for second, and $10 for third, plus a secret surprise for the team that has the best name. Learn more at memphisrocknsoul.org.

Want to get to know Crosstown Arts resident artists? On Monday, Chris Kardambikis, Olanyiyi Akindina, Brent Fogt, Xavier Neal-Burgin, Christopher Kojzar, Stephanie Mercedes, Carrol McTyre, Ify, Asuka Gato and Beth Krebs are scheduled to give PechaKucha talks. Originally from Japan, PechaKucha (pronounced peh CHAH koo CHAH) presenters show 20 slides for 20 seconds each. “PechaKucha” comes from the Japanese word for “chit chat.” The event is free and runs from 6-8 p.m.

Graduation day for the University of Memphis is Saturday at FedExForum. The university will award 668 degrees, including 50 doctorates at the summer commencement. The commencement speaker is Frank Andrasik, professor and chair of the university’s psychology department and a member of the Institute for Intelligent Systems.

On Tuesday, ALDI will host a hiring event in Memphis for shift manager and store associate positions for their Memphis stores. The event offers a chance for prospective employees to apply and ask questions. Store associates earn $12.00 per hour, plus a pay increase after six months of employment. Shift managers are paid $16.50 per hour ($12 per hour plus additional $4.50 per hour when performing manager duties). The base rate will increase after six months of employment. The hiring event will be held at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and able to lift 45 pounds. Retail experience is preferred but not required.

The Lakeland School Board meets Monday at 5:45 p.m. at Lakeland City Hall, 10001 Highway 70. Among items on the agenda will be discussions of how to evaluate the school board superintendent. Visit lakelandk12.org/ for more.

The National Black MBA Association-Memphis and Northwestern Mutual present “Building Black Wealth,” an economic empowerment event, Thursday, at 6 p.m., with networking beginning at 5:30 p.m. at International Paper headquarters, Tower 3 (Ponderosa Pines Room), 6400 Poplar Ave. The seminar includes insights on building and maintaining a mindset of wealth among the black community. Free for NBMBAA members and guests; RSVP required. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden hosts 30 Thursdays: Cocktails and Canvases on Thursday at 6 p.m. at 750 Cherry Road. The outdoor painting class takes place the second Thursday of each month during 30 Thursdays and uses one of the facility’s 31 gardens as a background. Bring your own beverage and painting supplies. Free with garden admission. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/30thursdays for details.

