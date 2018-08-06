New $95 Million Collierville High Gets Sunday Open House

VOL. 133 | NO. 154 | Monday, August 6, 2018

“It’s really not as daunting as it looks,” Collierville Schools superintendent John Aitken said Saturday, Aug. 4, as he took reporters on a tour of the $95 million Collierville High School. The new school had its formal opening with a Sunday afternoon ribbon cutting and has its first school day Aug. 13 when the Collierville Schools system academic year begins.

Still Aitken couldn’t resist going through the specs of the project – a single high school built for 3,000 students in a growing suburban school system that has an elementary school age population bump on its way in the coming years.

Seven-thousand concrete blocks, 18,000 yards of concrete, 100 miles of Ethernet cable across seven buildings on East Shelby Drive east of Byhalia Road.

A crowd of several hundred gathered at the entrance to the school for Sunday’s ribbon cutting.

Aitken began by thanking Collierville taxpayers.

“Obviously no one likes tax increases,” he told the crowd. “But I hope when you walk in this building today you are going to see that it was worth it.”

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner said it took courage for the town’s board of mayor and aldermen to approve a property tax hike – “a tax hike that was enough, well not quite enough,” he said noting the school is being paid for with a combination of a property tax hike and sales tax revenue.”

Collierville school board chairman Mark Hansen said the campus fulfills the school system’s call for “a building in Collierville to be proud of.”

Hansen said the board’s instructions to planners, architects and construction contractors was to “make it for Collierville, not a cookie cutter.”

There are no lockers in the broad hallways because of digital devices used by students and some textbooks that are classroom sets that stay in the classroom.

“They will still have some textbooks. We went to a lot to classroom sets. But with every kid getting a device now, a lot of material is on line through some of the publishers now. Obviously that’s a push toward it,” Aitken said before the opening. “We really made a lot of the technology decisions late in the design process because of how quickly that changes – which devices, the bandwidth, some of the enhancements we put in here. But you will still see some traditional classes that will have books. But I think that will get less and less as the years go on and teachers and kids adapt to the devices.”

For the first week of the school year, all of the video monitors on the walls of the school will be maps of the campus layout, each with its own “you are here” spot.

The rooms and spaces all have lights that go on and off depending on whether someone is in them or not. The sensors and timers were still being aligned Saturday with Aitken manually switching off lights in a few classrooms along the way and waving his arms upon entering other rooms to activate the lights.

At the intersection of what are called the five wings, with the English section marked on one of the corners, Aitken stretched his arms out pointing to both ends of the long hallway beyond each of his hands – “Over two football fields” he said pointing to the daylight at each end.

Opening later, probably in September, will be the school’s athletic complex which is still being finished.

At the very center of the 450,000 square foot facility is a school seal that Aitken hopes will become a school tradition.

“You can’t step on “truth and honor” (the motto at the top of the crest),” he said. “We’ll see how that goes.”