VOL. 133 | NO. 154 | Monday, August 6, 2018

Caritas Village Sets Reopening Date

Caritas Village in Binghampton has been closed since June 2017. On Aug. 25, it will host its grand reopening.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at 2509 Harvard Ave.

Onie Johns first opened Caritas Village back in 2006, providing meals, as well as a place for social justice meetings, art openings, festivals and Bible studies. It also provided meals to those without the ability to pay.

“The past two years have been some of the most exciting and challenging for Caritas Village,” board chair Peter Hossler said. “We spent 2016 focusing on increasing our fundraising capacity as we sought to raise the necessary funds as well as pay for critical renovations that would not only make the village more inviting, but also increase the accessibility of the building for those who have mobility issues.”

Caritas Village has hired chef and restaurateur Mac Edwards as its executive director. Edwards is tasked with reimagining Caritas’ menu, as well as providing a fresh look at some of the community outreach programs.

– Daily News staff

Kimball Cabana Apartments Sold

Lehi, Utah-based Kimball Cabana Apartments LLC sold the Kimball Cabana apartments in Memphis to Kimball LLC for $5.4 million on Aug. 1, according to deeds on file with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Kimball LLC has the same address as Santa Monica LLC, which recently bought Oakshire Downs Apartments and Townhouses, located at 1717 Crimson Circle, for $5.7 million.

Both limited liability companies list Charles Parker as “principal officer,” according to Tennessee Secretary of State records.

In conjunction with the latest sale, Kimball LLC took out a $3.9 million deed of trust with Kimball Cabana Apartments LLC that will mature July 27, 2019.

Built in 1964, the 252-unit complex, located at 2856 Kimball Ave., was last appraised for about $2 million.

Kellen Jones, manager of Crimson Circle LLC and president of Cache Private Capital Management, agreed to make a $3.4 million loan available to Santa Monica for the Oakshire purchase.

Cache Private Capital Management serves as manager of Kimball Cabana Apartments LLC.

Kimball Cabana is in the Cherokee neighborhood of Memphis; Oakshire Downs is located in Whitehaven.

– Daily News staff

Whitehaven Car Wash Sold

A New York-based company has purchased a Whitehaven car wash for $3.1 million.

According to the warranty deed, Imo Us South LLC sold the property, located at 3419 Elvis Presley Blvd., to WTN Bridge Associates LLC on Aug. 1.

The location is home to a Car Wash USA Express. Built in 2008, the automatic car wash was most recently appraised for $737,000.

– Daily News staff

Ameripolitan Awards Return to Memphis

For its sixth iteration, the Ameripolitan Music Awards will again take place in Memphis.

The show, which honors rockabilly, western swing, outlaw and honky-tonk music, will take place Feb. 22-25, 2019 at Guesthouse at Graceland. Showcases and parties will be held at venues around the city, with details on those to be announced later.

The Ameripolitan Music Awards began in Austin, Texas in 2014; last year the event was held in Memphis for the first time.

“After such an amazing experience fans and artists alike had in Memphis, it was a no-brainer to stay in Memphis for 2019,” Ameripolitan founder, singer and songwriter Dale Watson, said in a statement. “The city of Memphis has welcomed the Ameripolitan Awards and its showcases with open arms and we truly feel the appreciation.

“We want to give back in that regard, and that’s why the 2019 event will have showcases featured all over Memphis, so the fans and artists can get out and experience this great city and its musical history.”

The festivities are scheduled to begin with a “pre-party” on Friday, Feb. 22, followed by showcases on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, with the Ameripolitan Awards on the evening of Monday, Feb. 25.

Nominations for the awards are now open at Ameripolitan.com. Tickets for the awards show can be purchased at TicketLeap at ticketleap.com.

Ameripolitan and the awards events can also be supported via GoFundMe.

– Daily News staff

Southern Heritage Classic Fashion Show, Brunch Set

In partnership with Fred Jones Jr., founder of the Southern Heritage Classic, the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Memphis chapter will host its 28th annual Southern Heritage Classic Fashion Show next month.

“Glitz and Glamour” is the theme of this year’s event, to be held Saturday, Sept. 8, at Crowne Plaza Memphis East.

Revenue from the fashion show supports the organization’s scholarship program for black women and girls, free community breast cancer awareness programs, efforts around obesity and HIV/AIDS, financial literacy workshops and conferences, educational conferences for women and girls, and the organization’s advocacy agenda on domestic violence and sexual assault.

Tickets are $50, but will not be available at the door on the event day.

For ticket information, call 901-236-5303 or 901-238-0754 or email ncbw.fashionshowchair@outlook.com or ncbw100memphis2vp@gmail.com.

The local 100 Black Women chapter was founded in 1982. The mission of NCBW is to advocate on behalf of black women and girls to promote leadership development and gender equity in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

– Daily News staff