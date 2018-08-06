Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 133 | NO. 154 | Monday, August 6, 2018

Human Case of West Nile Virus Confirmed in Tennessee

The Associated Press

Updated 1:48PM
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee health officials say they have confirmed a human case of West Nile virus in Shelby County.

A statement from the Shelby County Health Department on Thursday says the virus has been detected in mosquitoes throughout the county and officials are advising residents to take extra precautions.

Although crews are spraying insecticides and larvicides, health officials say residents should take protective actions that include wearing insect repellant, draining any standing water, dressing in pants and long sleeves when outdoors and staying indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

The West Nile virus can occasionally cause severe disease, but most human infections are mild and cause fever, headache and body aches that last a few days.

