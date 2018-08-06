VOL. 133 | NO. 154 | Monday, August 6, 2018

The Whitehaven Farmers Market, hosted by Methodist South Hospital, is open Monday, Aug. 6, from noon to 5 p.m. in front of Methodist South’s Medical Office Complex, 1300 Wesley Drive. Shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, then visit the University of Tennessee Extension booth, Farmers’ Market Fresh, for children’s activities, food demonstrations, recipes and more. The market continues Mondays through Sept. 24, except for Sept. 3. For more information, call 901-516-3580.

Novel hosts mindfulness coach Greg Graber in conversation with Grizzlies play-by-play commentator Pete Pranica, discussing Graber’s book “Slow Your Roll: Mindfulness for Fast Times,” Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 6 p.m. at the bookstore, 387 Perkins Road Extended. Visit novelmemphis.com.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Pinot’s Palette, 8225 Dexter Road, suite 103. Wardell Seals will present “Heartbeat-CPR: A most entertaining introduction to learning about current CPR practices.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly membership luncheon Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ridgeway Country Club, 9800 Poplar Ave. Collierville Schools superintendent John Aitken discusses Collierville High School, which opens Aug. 13, and how it’s driving economic growth. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for guests. Visit colliervillechamber.com.

Tennessee Small Business Development Center will present an introductory course titled “Small Business Start-Up” Thursday, Aug. 9, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. The session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead a company and evaluate market potential for their products/services. Cost is free; registration required. Visit tsbdc.org/training for details.

NBMBAA Memphis and Northwestern Mutual present “Building Black Wealth,” an economic empowerment event, Thursday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. (networking at 5:30 p.m.) at International Paper headquarters, Tower 3 (Ponderosa Pines Room), 6400 Poplar Ave. The seminar includes insights on building and maintaining a mindset of wealth among the black community. Free for NBMBAA members and guests; RSVP required. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org.