VOL. 133 | NO. 154 | Monday, August 6, 2018

Around Memphis: August 6, 2018

The Daily News offers a weekly roundup of Memphis-related headlines from around the web, adding context and new perspectives to the original content we produce on a daily basis. Here are some recent stories worth checking out…

Memphis police accused of making fake social media accounts to spy on Black Lives Matter
Morgan Gstalter, The Hill

Commissioners Look to Change County Government As They Exit Office
Smart City Memphis

Evvie McKinney – ‘The Four winner’ – to drop debut single this week
Brianna A. Smith, The New Tri-State Defender

Trump Loyalist Gets Surprise Fight from Democrat in Senate Race
Sahil Kapur, Bloomberg

Shade in Shelby County: A Guest Viewpoint
Daniel Kiel, The Memphis Flyer

Debate Over Confederate Monuments Continues In Court After Their Removal
Audie Cornish, All Things Considered, NPR

The Surveillance State Is Way Weirder Than You Think. Also, More Dangerous
Charles P. Pierce, Esquire

Memphis Police Spying on Activists is Worse Than We Thought
Brentin Mock, CityLab

How Memphis’ Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller became the most fascinating duo on the recruiting trail
Gary Parrish, CBS Sports

Jordan Boss of Thistle & Bee: FACES of Memphis
Jennifer Chandler, StyleBlueprint Memphis

Bull & Pickett going back to Memphis!
Shannon Heupel, Montgomery (Alabama) Advertiser

9-year-old Banner girl is fighting cancer with the help of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Leslie Renkin, (Peoria) Journal Star

Mum's warning to husband about baby's seatbelt moments before car crash
Yahoo7 News

Program helps survivors of human trafficking rebuild their lives by building bee colonies
Melissa Moon, WREG News Channel 3 Memphis

