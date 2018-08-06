Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 154 | Monday, August 6, 2018

Arkansas Adoptees Get Access to Birth Records

The Associated Press

Updated 1:48PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas adoptees now have the opportunity to access their once-sealed birth files.

Adoptees age 21 and older were allowed to request their birth records starting Wednesday, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported . Nearly two dozen petitions have already been filed.

A 2017 law gave the state Health Department a year to prepare more than 65,000 birth records. Some files dated back as far as 1914.

Birth parents had until Wednesday to file a redaction request in order to keep their identities secret. They were asked to submit forms stating if they preferred direct contact, intermediary contact or no contact at all. Parents were also given the option of providing social, cultural and medical histories.

Only about 45 out of the thousands of birth parents chose to remain anonymous, said Democratic Rep. Deborah Ferguson, who helped craft the legislation.

"Nationally, very few birth parents choose to redact," Ferguson said. "I think we did a good job in the legislation of balancing the privacy rights of the birth parents with the needs of the adoptee."

Shane Carter was the first person in the state to receive his adoption file following the law change. He was adopted by Johnny Carter and Kay Carter of Paragould through the state foster system when he was 6 months old.

Shane Carter began seeking a way to obtain his birth records after encountering health problems five years ago and being unable to provide his family's medical history.

"It was difficult to comprehend that I would actually get the birth certificate today," he said. "Up on those steps, I was excited, grateful, but I was a little overwhelmed in that moment."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 68 465 12,846
MORTGAGES 77 498 14,884
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 9 69 2,067
BUILDING PERMITS 105 675 26,634
BANKRUPTCIES 62 321 8,364
BUSINESS LICENSES 37 165 4,407
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 56 233 5,248
MARRIAGE LICENSES 19 93 2,814

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.