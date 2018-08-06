August 3-9, 2018: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 11 | NO. 31 | Saturday, August 4, 2018

1973: On the front page of The Daily News, State Representative Harold Ford touts a legal opinion from the Tennessee Attorney General’s office on the redrawing of U.S. House district lines by the legislature. Shelby County election commissioners contend they control the use of precinct boundaries in setting those lines not the legislature. The legal opinion says the legislature has the power to set the boundaries and a local body cannot overrule or change that. Ford would run in the 8th Congressional district election the next year, taking the Democratic primary and claiming the seat in the general election in an upset of Republican incumbent Dan Kuykendall.

1927: Voter registration is underway over a 10-day period for the city elections in November throughout the city’s 35 wards. Voters register anew every two years in order to vote and they must pay a poll tax as well. “John Brown, chairman of the Shelby County election committee, forecast that the registration would probably be very light for the first part of the interval allows for registration,” The Daily News reports. “But that the latter part of the period would doubtless see the full quota swung into line by expiration of the ten-day allowance.”

1855: Two men aboard the steamer Ingomar docked at the mouth of the Wolf River, about at the foot of Jackson Street, die in a local hospital marking the beginning of the city's first documented yellow fever epidemic. From two other steamboats on the Memphis riverfront, the fever quickly spreads to river workers. By Sept. 24, the epidemic has jumped to the Beale and Butler Streets area where there are 40 to 50 cases reported. Health department records show there were 250 cases of Yellow Fever and 154 deaths.

Source: "History of Medicine in Memphis" by Memphis Shelby County Medical Society.