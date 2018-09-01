We Stand at the Crossroads

VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Depending on who you ask, blues legend Robert Johnson is buried in three places in the Delta, died at 27 in 1938 of poisoning or of syphilis, or sometime later since people claim to have seen him in Memphis in 1941.

His legend includes a deal with the devil in a graveyard or at a crossroads in Clarksdale, or Rosedale, or Beulah, or even here. The devil taught him to play the guitar like no one before him, and in return Johnson sold his soul.

What is undisputed is his genius with a guitar, his magnetism in front of an audience, and his lasting influence from the few recordings he made. He was inducted in the first class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The deal with the devil explained how somebody could appear suddenly and demand attention in a crowded field of endeavor and rise to command that field in record time. I think it also explains how Johnson devotees like the Rolling Stones are still here … take a look at Keith Richards … but I digress.

Just a few years ago, our president was a reality show host with a signature dyed blond combover, six bankruptcies under his considerable belt, two divorces to his credit, and a roll in the hay with a porn star and an affair with a Playboy model while married to his current wife … and that’s just what we know about. He tweets his presidency like a fourth grader in a playground fight, lies like a cheap shag rug, can’t walk past a mirror, and has managed to isolate America while alienating the entire world except for his bromance with Vlad.

If you’re still reading, and some of you aren’t, you probably think I’m accusing Trump of making a deal with the devil, but I’m not talking about him.

I’m talking to you. All of you.

Yes, unemployment is down and the economy is rising. The left would say those things were already in the mix before this presidency and that wage growth is stagnant. The right would say we’re better off than we would be with Clinton and we’re doing just fine.

There is no excuse for what we’re becoming. There is no rationalization for the deplorable behavior of this administration and everyone who enables it. There is no merit in any argument that would allow the moral character of this country to be reshaped in the image of a man void of moral character.

We stand at a crossroads in November. The answer is not the road to the far left or to the far right. The answer is right there in the middle, where we can see all directions and best determine the way forward, where we can safely and respectfully return after going our separate ways.

The devil is not Trump. Or Schumer. Or Pelosi.

The devil is in us and our soul is at risk.

I’m a Memphian, and I’ll vote my conscience in November.

Dan Conaway, a communication strategist and author of “I’m a Memphian,” can be reached at dan@wakesomebodyup.com.