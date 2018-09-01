Trader Joe’s Germantown Store to Open Sept. 14

VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Trader Joe’s will officially open its long-awaited Germantown store at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, the company announced Friday, Aug. 31.

The Germantown store at 2130 Exeter, north of Poplar, is the first Trader Joe’s location in the Memphis area, and only the third one in Tennessee.

The opening marks a long and twisting turn for the iconic store’s arrival in the suburb, a process that took three years to become a reality. Trader Joe’s first announced its interest in Germantown in September, 2015.

The company will mark the opening with a ceremonial lei cutting and the events surrounding the new store will continue through the morning with music, food-tastings and giveaways.

Store manager Noah Stevens, a 15-year veteran of the company, and Trader Joe’s crew members will greet and assist customers. Trader Joe’s expects to draw customers from Arkansas and Mississippi. There are no Trader Joe’s in either state. The closest stores to the Memphis area are in Nashville and Birmingham. To the north, a shopper must go to St. Louis.

The Germantown store, open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, will offer beer and wine in addition to grocery items. The interior will feature mural of Shelby Farms, The Orpheum Theatre and Wolf River.

There were many times over the past three years that the future of the store was in doubt.

When the company initially indicated it was interested in the suburb, the construction timetable put the opening at the latter part of 2016. The store was destined for a former Kroger site that the grocery store abandoned with the opening of a larger location on Farmington across from Germantown City Hall.

But that 2016 date soon became suspect as construction delays and uncertainty about the Exeter location. Plans shifted to a free-standing building in the corner of the old Kroger parking lot, and the date changed to 2017.

At one point, Trader Joe’s seemed to put the whole plan in limbo. In mid-2017, the company said it was still interested in Germantown, but was not focused solely on the former Kroger bay on Exeter.

That change seemed to coincide with the announcement of a new mixed-use development on Poplar.

Eventually, Blair Parker Designs presented a new site plan for the Exeter property, but even then no one could confirm that Trader Joe’s had arisen, as those associated with the Germantown Collection Center continued to decline comment on the tenant.