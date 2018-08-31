Home >
VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018
Passenger Facility Charge Begins Sept. 1 at Memphis Airport
Special to The Daily News
Updated 3:47PM
Memphis International Airport will add $4.50 to the cost of each outbound flight starting Saturday (Sept. 1).
It’s a passenger facility charge, the airport’s first in more than 20 years.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved it July 16 to help pay for modernization of Concourse B between now and 2021.
Not having a passenger facility charge (PFC) used to be a bragging point for airport officials. Memphis, Boise, Idaho and Greenville, South Carolina were the only airports among the top 100 for enplaned passengers that didn’t have a fee in effect May 31, the FAA said.
But airport officials sought FAA approval of the fee to limit borrowing for the $245 million concourse overhaul.
The fee is expected to generate $99 million over 11 years ending May 1, 2029.
About $25 million will be spent on a pay-as-you-go basis for the concourse project, chief financial officer Forrest Artz said.
The remaining $74 million will be used to reimburse the airport over time for concourse construction costs paid from state grants and capital projects funds.
The airport previously collected a $3 PFC to cover some costs of building a third north-south runway for larger jets, known as the world runway, in the 1990s. About $52 million was collected between 1992 and 1997, Artz said.
By FAA rules, the fee is capped at $4.50 a flight segment, with a limit of two charges on a one-way trip or four, $18, on a roundtrip.