Last Word: Tiger Fortunes, Union Mission Expansion and Beale Cause and Effect

VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018

The Tigers open the football season Saturday at the Liberty Bowl against Mercer and many of you are ready for football season – college or NFL but rarely both – to begin. Never mind that the World Series still awaits in October or that every time I look up at an NFL pre season game someone is running a kickoff back from one end zone to another because no one wants anyone to hit too hard out there until it counts.

The Tigers' fortunes – football and basketball – are intriguing because of the contrast between the two and the sustained contrast across several seasons. Which brings us to Jeremiah Martin of the basketball Tigers, the best player on the team last season. The university confirmed at week’s end that Martin had surgery recently.

Oaths taken Thursday at the Cannon Center Downtown for the new and returning elected leaders of Shelby County government. And mayor-elect Lee Harris pledged a new unity with the new commission that has an eight-vote majority of members elected to their first term when August was young as well as an eight-vote Democratic majority – although the Democratic majority is not the majority of eight new members. Meanwhile, the Shelby County Election Commission meets Friday at noon at Shelby Farms to certify the ballot in the five sets of suburban municipal races that should complete the Nov. 6 ballot. Always use the word “should” in these instances because POLITICS.

The Memphis Union Mission has had expansion plans on the shelf for quite a few years now. The Poplar and Danny Thomas landmark is going to the Board of Adjustment seeking an exception to standards for the expansion, which is the first public indication the project is ready to start moving dirt.

Rock N Roll Sushi is coming to Whitehaven. The Mobile-based sushi franchise pulled a building permit that came across our desk Wednesday for a build out at 1301 Winchester Road. That would be the second counting the one in Wolfchase at Stage and Germantown Parkway.

What do you give someone you love on their birthday when they have all they need? The answer is a legacy like the scholarship fund that honors Annie Ervin Willis.

As promised earlier this week, more on the new round of discussion and debate about Beale Street’s security and safety and livelihood. The Memphis City Council discussion continues to mirror the uniqueness of the historic entertainment district and the challenge of being one of a kind. The council debate so far is about whether no stampedes on the street while a cover charge was in effect on Saturday nights in the spring and summer was really the result of the cover charge.

Also from this week’s council session, a closer look at a longer term for PILOTs designed to create more affordable housing – rental and multi-family – through the Health and Ed board.

Outbound flights from MEM get another $4.50 tacked onto each ticket – a passenger facility charge to pay for the ongoing concourse renovation at the airport. It begins Saturday.

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson is our guest on “Behind The Headlines” for a discussion that includes TNReady, East High School, which got a new bio diesel shop as part of its ongoing T-STEM transition this week, and how to deal with the idea that some parts of the city are saturated with too many schools – charter, conventional and private. The show airs at 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday on WKNO TV. This is the first of three shows on the new school year. Next week, we’ve got the superintendents of the Collierville, Germantown and Bartlett school systems.