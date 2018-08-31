Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Events

Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

The 2018 Delta Fair & Music Festival runs Friday, Aug. 31, through Sept. 9 at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. Enjoy live music; festival food; carnival rides; a petting zoo; and a range of special events, including the “redneck yacht races” (Aug. 31, Sept. 1, 3, 7), Delta Fair Queen Pageants and “I am Beautiful” Pageant (Sept. 1), the Delta Dash 5K/10 and Cotton Candy Fun Run (Sept. 8) and more. Visit deltafest.com for hours and tickets.

Toast The 901 with Choose901 Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Old Dominick Distillery, 305 S. Front St. This free “901 Day Eve” event features food trucks, plenty of bars, games, live music, a dance party, Old Dominick tastings, and a complimentary midnight toast to Memphis. Visit choose901.com.

South Main Trolley Night will be held Friday, Aug. 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the South Main Historic Arts District. Enjoy art exhibitions, live music, and shopping as businesses, galleries, restaurants and shops stay open late. Visit gosouthmain.com for details.

The Memphis Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is Saturday, Sept. 1, from noon to 5 p.m. at Tanger Outlets, 5205 Airways Blvd. in Southaven. The inaugural event, hosted by Food Truck Festivals of America, features some of the area’s most popular food trucks, plus dozens of regional and national craft breweries. General admission is $6; VIP tickets and “Beer Lovers Package” also available. Visit foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com.

USL Memphis hosts Soccer Showdown featuring Tim Howard Saturday, Sept. 1, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at AutoZone Park, 198 Union Ave. The name and logos of the new Memphis professional soccer franchise will be revealed during the game, which features Tim Howard and Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids playing the Tulsa Roughnecks FC in the first soccer game at AutoZone Park. Tickets start at $9.01. Visit usl2memphis.com.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 85 362 14,641
MORTGAGES 108 415 16,953
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 26 56 2,320
BUILDING PERMITS 229 725 30,493
BANKRUPTCIES 56 218 9,408
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 113 4,941
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 24 131 5,820
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 78 3,176

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.