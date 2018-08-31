Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Dutch Anti-Islam Lawmaker Cancels Prophet Cartoon Contest

The Associated Press

Updated 2:36PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch anti-Islam lawmaker canceled a planned Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest Thursday following death threats and concerns other people could be put at risk.

"To avoid the risk of victims of Islamic violence, I have decided not to let the cartoon contest go ahead," far-right opposition politician Geert Wilders said in a written statement.

Wilders, who for years has lived under round-the-clock protection because of death threats sparked by his fierce anti-Islam rhetoric, said he does not want others endangered by the contest he planned for November.

The planned contest sparked angry protests in Pakistan and a death threat this week from a 26-year-old man, reportedly a Pakistani, who was arrested Tuesday in The Hague.

Physical depictions of the prophet are forbidden in Islam and deeply offensive to Muslims.

"It's not just about me," Wilders said in the statement. Strong opponents of the event "see not only me, but the entire Netherlands as a target."

The contest was to have been held at the tightly guarded offices of his Party for Freedom in the Dutch parliament building.

Earlier Thursday, a Dutch judge extended by two weeks the detention of the man who allegedly threatened to attack Wilders.

Prosecutors said in a statement that an investigating judge ordered the suspect held while he is investigated on charges of making a terrorist threat, making preparations for a terrorist murder and incitement.

The Dutch government had been at pains to distance itself from the contest.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte last week questioned Wilders' motive for organizing the contest.

"His aim is not to have a debate about Islam. His aim is to be provocative," the prime minister said.

However, Rutte added that people in the Netherlands have far-reaching freedom of speech rights and the government did not intend to seek the contest's cancellation.

In a clear indication of the anger Wilders had generated, thousands of hard-line Islamists marched toward Pakistan's capital Thursday in protest.

Some 10,000 supporters of the Tehreek-i-Labaik group, which helped Imran Khan to become prime minister following last month's national elections, set out on the march Wednesday, calling on Khan to cut diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 85 362 14,641
MORTGAGES 108 415 16,953
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 26 56 2,320
BUILDING PERMITS 229 725 30,493
BANKRUPTCIES 56 218 9,408
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 113 4,941
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 24 131 5,820
MARRIAGE LICENSES 17 78 3,176

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.