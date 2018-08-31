VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018

Rock n Roll Sushi Appears Headed to Whitehaven

A rock and roll-themed sushi franchise that serves Elvis rolls could soon be built down the street from Graceland.

A building permit was issued Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Traditional Construction Co. Inc. to build a Rock n Roll Sushi restaurant at 1201 Winchester Road.

The Whitehaven location would be Memphis’ second. The first opened last year in the Target-anchored shopping center in Wolfchase at the corner of Stage Road and Germantown Parkway.

A $235,000 permit also was filed Wednesday for alterations to the existing restaurant.

The restaurant serves sushi and hibachi, including the Elvis roll, a shrimp tempura and cream cheese roll that is deep fried and topped with seasoned crawfish, spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.

The original Rock n Roll Sushi is in Mobile, Alabama. The restaurant began franchising in 2015 and now has more than 30 locations.

— Special to The Daily News

Saturday ‘Soccer Showdown’ At AutoZone Park Almost Sold Out

Only a limited number of seats remain for Saturday’s “Soccer Showdown” exhibition match at AutoZone Park between Tim Howard and the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer and Tulsa Roughnecks FC of the United Soccer League.

USL Memphis has released general admission right-field bluff tickets for $9.01 each. Tickets can be purchased at usl2memphis.com/901tickets.

“Demand for Saturday’s match has been incredible,” USL Memphis president Craig Unger said.

Saturday’s festivities get underway with the reveal of the USL Memphis brand identity in the morning. Starting at 3:30 p.m., fans can head to the plaza outside AutoZone Park for $3 beers, music, games and other entertainment. Gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m., and the match is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

In addition to right-field bluff tickets, a limited number of all-inclusive 4-Top Table seats and suite tickets remain.

— Don Wade

Gus's Fried Chicken Enters New Orleans Festival

Local favorite Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken will participate in the third annual National Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans next month.

The free festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, at Woldenberg Riverfront Park in New Orleans.

This year's National Fried Chicken Fest will include restaurants from California, Kentucky, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana. They will compete for bragging rights in the festival’s tasting contests, "Best Fried Chicken" and "Best Use of Fried Chicken in a Dish."

Presented by Raising Cane’s, the national festival attracts dishes and Southern favorites from restaurants nationwide. After hosting more than 166,000 guests last year, organizers are planning for more than 200,000.

"We are excited to be participating in this year's Fried Chicken Fest," said Wendy McCrory, restaurant owner, in a release. “Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken is happy to bring our Memphis taste and world famous flavor to New Orleans. Our hot and spicy fried chicken is sure to bring people together, one piece at a time."

Gus's has 26 locations across the United States, as far away as Los Angeles. It has been featured on Food Channel television shows including “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “$40 a Day with Rachael Ray” and Travel Channel's “101 Tastiest Places to ChowDown” and “Man v. Food.”

— Special to The Daily News

MIM Barbecue Cooking Contest to Host Judging Seminar

Memphis in May International Festival will host its annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judging Seminar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Holiday Inn Select Downtown in Memphis.

This seminar provides the only opportunity for barbecue enthusiasts to receive training and become qualified to judge at MIM’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, which will be held May 15-18, 2019, in Tom Lee Park.

“Every year we crown the World Champion of barbecue, and it takes knowledgeable and skilled judges who know the difference between good barbecue, great barbecue, and World Championship barbecue,” said James L. Holt, president and CEO of Memphis in May, in a release.

Topics covered at the judging seminar include: Memphis in May judging process and rules; the official meat categories; the scoring process and blind, on-site, and final judging. Participants will sample barbecue from a competition barbecue team during simulated exercises.

Each year about 250 teams from across the country and around the world travel to Memphis to compete for the title of World Champion. Last year, pitmaster Brad Orrison from The Shed in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, took home his second World Championship and a share of $117,000 in prize money.

The seminar is limited to the first 100 registrants. All instruction materials and lunch are provided. Participants are encouraged to register now, as the seminar sells out each year. Registration is $95 per person and applications are available here. Registration closes Monday, Nov. 5, or when it sells out, whichever comes first.

For more information visit memphisinmay.org.

— Special to The Daily News

Networking Event to Celebrate Anniversary

The Link Up Memphis networking event is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an event Sept. 13 at The South Main Market.

Hosted by Milton Memphis Entertainment LLC, the free event has connected hundreds of local professionals. Link Up Memphis is designed to create a space for people to exchange information, share ideas and foster new relationships.

Guests can reserve their spot via email to mhowery@miltonmemphis.com or by going to Milton Memphis Entertainment’s Facebook page or via Eventbrite.

— Special to The Daily News