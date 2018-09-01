Code Enforcement Losing Esteemed Leader Allen Medlock to Retirement

VOL. 133 | NO. 173 | Friday, August 31, 2018

About 50 years of experience in making Memphis-area buildings safer walks out the door Friday, Aug. 31, when Allen Medlock retires.

The man who has long led Construction Code Enforcement for Memphis and Shelby County soon will slide into his car and head out on a trip to the American West.

“There’s a lot to see,’’ the soft-spoken 73-year-old said of his travel plans. “I hadn’t been up in the Rocky Mountains, up in Washington State. They say it’s real pretty there.’’

Medlock’s career journey led him to become Construction Code Enforcement administrator, with oversight over 97 employees.

“I worked my way up through the ranks,’’ he said.

He started with the old Whitehaven Fire Department until Memphis annexed Whitehaven in late 1969, and began working for Memphis in 1970 in jobs like building inspector and chief inspector. The county and city consolidated the building department in 1984, and he rose to become building official in 2001 and administrator in 2004.

“Rarely does a government agency, business or organization of any kind get the opportunity to benefit from the continued knowledge and expertise of a 50-plus-year veteran,’’ Josh Whitehead, planning director/administrator for the Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development, said in an email response to questions.

“As our division’s de facto historian, I am always amazed to see Allen’s handiwork on projects of all kinds going back several decades. In fact, I recently ran across a zoning case at South Parkway and Third where he served as the lead investigator – from 1977!’’

Basically, his department’s job is to ensure life safety by enforcing the adopted codes. “And try to be customer-friendly,’’ Medlock said. “Be of assistance to people that need it.’’

Medlock adds an approachable, personal touch to code enforcement.

“He’d answer your questions and he was knowledgeable,’’ said Billy Grace, a senior building inspector with 34 years in the department. Medlock trained him.

“When you made a mistake, he would inform you but wouldn’t get upset with you,’’ Grace said. “He rarely gets angry. Pretty well takes everything in stride. Even tempered.

“But he can be firm when he needs to be,’’ Grace added.

The transition of leadership started in April at the Construction Code Enforcement office, headquartered at 6465 Mullins Station on the north edge of Shelby Farms. That’s when Bobby Decker, formerly senior plans examiner, was promoted to deputy administrator and into Medlock’s other title as building official.

“Bobby is one of the most credentialed employees in code enforcement, and has benefitted learning under Allen Medlock since April as Allen transitioned his role of building official,’’ John Zeanah, Planning and Development Division director, wrote in an email.

Zeanah has conducted a search for a new administrator and anticipates naming someone soon.

“It goes without saying how valuable Allen Medlock has been to Memphis and Shelby County after over 50 years of service,’’ Zeanah said. “In the last three years I have worked with Allen, I have found he not only possesses a wealth of knowledge on building codes and standards, but he is pragmatic in his application of the code. He has been a great leader of the office and mentor of staff.’’

Much of the job involves making rational decisions using a blend of common sense and the code requirements, Medlock said.

“Get the important things the code requires,’’ he said.

But being flexible on the parts that are unessential or not as important can make people feel better about what the code office is requiring them to do, Medlock said.

“We get accused of a lot of things. (But) you get the important things, give up the little things and try to make them happy. Tell them ‘no’ but make them happy when you say ‘no’.’’