Redbirds’ Dakota Hudson Named PCL Pitcher of the Year

VOL. 133 | NO. 172 | Thursday, August 30, 2018

Memphis Redbirds right-handed pitcher Dakota Hudson has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year, the league office announced Thursday. Hudson won the award despite spending the last month with St. Louis. He received more than 85 percent of the votes.

Hudson dominated the competition in his first full season at the Triple-A level. He went 13-3 with a 2.50 ERA in 19 starts with Memphis before his promotion to the Cardinals. In 111.2 innings with Memphis, Hudson allowed just 31 earned runs, one home run and 38 walks, while striking out 87 batters. Opponents were hitting .254 (107-for-422) before his promotion.

Hudson’s recognition was the second postseason honor for the Redbirds. Earlier this week, skipper Stubby Clapp was named PCL Manager of the Year for the second straight year.

Earlier this season, Hudson told The Daily News that it took him a while to appreciate the chess-game aspect of pitching to hitters at the Triple-A level.

“Setting guys up for later in the game is an adjustment you do make,” Hudson said. “So maybe you get a guy leaning forward on his first two at-bats, next thing you know fastball in plays.

“It’s a lot of mental strategy.”

Had Hudson pitched just 0.1 more innings, he would have set the record for best ERA in a season in Redbirds’ history. His 13 wins is tied for second-most in a single season in Memphis history. Although he hasn’t pitched for Memphis since July 25, he still leads the PCL in wins and ERA. He had 11 quality starts this season, and four outings where he pitched eight innings, allowing one run or less.

He made his major league debut on July 28, throwing one scoreless inning, and striking out two against the Chicago Cubs. In 14 relief appearances with the Cardinals, Hudson is 4-1 with a 3.07 ERA in 14.2 innings of work.

Additionally, Hudson was named the starter for the PCL in the Triple-A All-Star Game, participated in the MLB Futures Game, and was named the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June.

Memphis and Round Rock will play their series finale today at 7:05 p.m. before Memphis heads to Nashville for four games to finish the regular season. The Redbirds will begin the playoffs on the road on Sept. 5 before coming home for Game 3 on Sept. 7. Redbirds playoff tickets are on sale at memphisredbirds.com/playoffs.