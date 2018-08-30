Preparing for New England Foliage Season

VOL. 133 | NO. 172 | Thursday, August 30, 2018

I watched a YouTube video of someone driving along New Hampshire’s famed Kancamagus Highway during leaf-peeping season and it hit me: I’ll be on my own New England fall foliage road trip soon enough.

We’re making New England’s beautiful fall foliage season a priority this year, driving the back roads of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine as we take in the region’s beauty. The orange, brown and red colors will paint the backdrop as we drive through rolling hills and gentle valleys along Vermont’s Green Mountain National Forest and New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

A New England fall road trip is on my long list of travel experiences and I’m excited about the opportunity to make it happen this year. It’s hard to think about cool, crisp New England days as this Memphis summer continues. But now is the time to plan. Actually, I’m discovering with some of the prime New England foliage destinations I probably should’ve already had things booked.

We could fly into a number of airports in New England, but Boston features the best options out of Memphis, so we’ll first head to the Hub City for a couple of days where we’ll base ourselves at the Royal Sonesta Boston in Cambridge. Maybe we can make a Red Sox playoffs game happen, not to mention take our son to some of the important sites along the Freedom Trail.

Beyond Bean Town, Vermont calls next. I’ve never been to Vermont so I’m excited to add that state to my list. Our time is limited, though, so we’ll visit picturesque Woodstock, Vermont and view some of the beauty along Highway 100 — famous for its foliage — before we drive east into New Hampshire and White Mountain National Forest where we’ll get a peek of majestic Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeastern U.S.

Our adventure continues in Portland, Maine for a couple of nights before returning to Boston for our flight home.

Time won’t allow it, but there are many places I want to see and experiences I want to have in New England. I’d love to spend a couple of days slowly driving Vermont’s Highway 100 from the Massachusetts line north to its end just before the Canadian border. We’d stop and pick apples at one of many farms that allow it, hike or ride mountain bikes at one of the ski resorts that run up the state’s interior or spend time in Stowe visiting its shops and breweries. I’d consider brewery hopping Burlington or enjoying a boat ride across Lake Champlain to New York.

If I had a full week I’d steer the rental car north out of Boston and just get lost in New Hampshire’s Lakes Region or Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom.

I’d also venture farther north in Maine and experience Acadia National Park, or take a boat ride to the various islands that dot the coast.

I’ll instead cherish what we can, and commit to a return visit.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com