Paying it Forward

The idea started with a birthday party. Many years later, the Annie Ervin Willis Scholarship Fund is providing help to a graduating senior that lives or attends school in one of the ZIP codes where Willis attended school and church.

“It was one of those monumental birthdays, and people started talking about gifts and she didn’t need anything,” recalled her son, Archie Willis. “So we came up with the idea on the invitations, `What do you give someone that has everything? A legacy.’ So that was the start of the scholarship fund. And my mom loved it.”

The $1,000 scholarship is administered through the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis. It’s one of 62 awards going to 55 students via 25 different funds as students set off for college. In all, nearly $110,000 in grants has been distributed.

Taelen Boyd is this year’s recipient of the Annie Ervin Willis Scholarship. She graduated from Hollis F. Price Middle College High School and is going to Florida A&M University. She was in the top 10 academically in her class and as the scholarship stipulates, very involved in her community outside of school. She wants to major in biomedical engineering with an emphasis on oncology, but she also wants to create a program for minority high school girls who live in low-income areas to be exposed to STEM/medicine.

Annie Ervin Willis graduated from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, with a degree in business administration. All five of her children hold advanced degrees. But her first order of business was her family, faith and community service.

She raised her children in the United Methodist Church and Archie remembers. “Whenever the church doors were open, she was there. Not only was she there, she would tell people what to do and how to do it. But her heart was in the right place and they were getting stuff accomplished.”

Her granddaughter Alex saw her work and participated in it first-hand.

“She managed a food bank in Frayser and so me and my sister would go with her a couple of weeks in the summer when we were in elementary school and spend the whole day and just hang out with her,” Alex said. “Helping sort things or pack up food. I don’t think we fully understood then that this was the only food these people could get, and the magnitude of the service.”

For much of Alex’s life, the family lived with Grandma. Annie had two constants for her grandchildren when they would head out the door to school: Treat people well and get your work done.

“For that generation, education was a big means for African-Americans to advance in society and theoretically get to a place where they could compete without all the obstacles that society was placing on people at that time because of their color,” Archie said.

Sutton Mora Hayes, executive vice president and COO of the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, says this scholarship, and so many others, reflect not only gratitude but a concern for the future of others.

“So many of the stories are of people and donors who were afforded an opportunity at some point in their lives and they want to pay it forward,” Hayes said.

Each of the funds is supported at a level to ensure it won’t just disappear after a couple of years.

“We don’t want ebb and flow,” said Hayes.

Archie Willis is hoping the family can grow his mother’s scholarship fund. To this point, they’ve taken on the role of financially supporting the fund, which is in its second year. But he would like to add more scholarships and to be able to issue them on a two-year basis instead of one.

Recently, the family met Taelen Boyd. It just confirmed the importance of what they’re doing and the honor it is bringing to Annie Ervin Willis eight years after her passing and a lifetime of giving.

“We like to put a face with the paperwork” Archie said. “And the young lady was just as thrilled to meet us because even though she had other scholarships, she said this scholarship kind of put her over the top.”